Denmark announces easing of coronavirus lockdown...

The Danish Prime Minister announced on Monday a gradual lifting of existing restrictions to combat the new coronavirus with the reopening of nurseries, kindergartens and primary schools from 15 April.

According to the health authorities, “it is appropriate and justified to start a gradual opening. But on condition that everyone keeps their distance and washes their hands,” Mette Frederiksen said at a press conference.

This gradual and cautious process will take several months.

While the youngest children will be able to return to nursery and primary school on 15 April, middle and high school students will have to wait until 10 May, the head of government said.

Bars, restaurants, hairdressing and beauty salons, shopping malls and discotheques also remain closed, and gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.

“Daily life is not going to return to normal for the time being. We are going to live with many restrictions for many months to come,” the Prime Minister warned.

The closure of the borders is also prolonged and travel abroad is not recommended.

Large gatherings are prohibited until August.

Austria

This news comes after the news that Austria has created a timetable outlining steps to phase out a nationwide shutdown enforced in mid-March to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our goal is to go step by step,” Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said in a press conference on Monday, announcing a series of steps aiming to bring the country back to its pre-coronavirus normality after the Easter period.

Making the wearing of mouth covers in public compulsory will be a central measure in the government’s phase-out plan, and will become a requirement for using public transport from 14 April.

