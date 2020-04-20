Coronavirus: over 2.4 million confirmed cases worldwide...

The United States is currently the country most affected by coronavirus. Credit: Belga

Over 2,403,410 people around the world have been infected with coronavirus, and at least 165,216 people have died since the start of the pandemic, according to an AFP tally on Monday based on information from national authorities and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The number of confirmed cases is likely an underestimation as many countries are only testing patients requiring hospitalisation. Of the more than 2.4 million cases, at least 537,700 are now considered to have recovered from the virus.

The United States is the most affected country in terms of both cases (759,786) and the number of deaths (40,683), though at least 70,980 Americans have recovered from the virus.

The United States is followed by Italy with 23,660 deaths (178,972 cases), Spain with 20,852 casualties (200,210 cases), France with 19,718 deaths (152,894 cases) and the United Kingdom, where 16,060 people have died out of 120,067 confirmed cases.

In terms of regions, Europe is the most affected, with 104,028 deaths out of 1,183,307 cases. The United States and Canada count 42,212 deaths out of 793,169 cases. They are followed by Asia (7,030 deaths, 166,453 cases), the Middle East (5,664 deaths, 126,793 cases), Latin America and the Caribbean (5,068 deaths, 103,857 cases), Africa (1,124 deaths, 21,957 cases), and Oceania (90 deaths and 7,879 cases).

In Belgium, 39,983 cases have been confirmed as of Monday, and the country has counted 5,828 deaths, including suspected cases.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times