More than 170,000 coronavirus deaths worldwide...

Countries with a bigger population do not necessarily have a higher number of reported cases, or deaths, at the same moment in time. Credit: Belga

The new coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 170,000 people worldwide, nearly two-thirds of them in Europe, since it appeared in China in December, according to a report by AFP based on official sources Tuesday at 11:35 AM BST.

A total of 170,266 deaths have been recorded in the world (for 2,483,086 cases), including 106,737 in Europe (1,215,424 cases), the continent most affected.

The United States was the country with the highest number of deaths (42,364), followed by Italy (24,114), Spain (21,282), France (20,265) and the United Kingdom (16,509).

Belgium

In Belgium, 170 new deaths have been reported as of the press conference on Tuesday.

Related News

“We are seeing a gradual decrease in this number, since 12 April,” said Professor Steven Van Gucht of the coronavirus crisis centre. 89 of those deaths occurred in hospitals, and were confirmed cases. 80 of the deaths were reported by the residential care centres, of which the majority were suspected cases.

Of the newly-reported deaths, 106 occurred in Flanders, 36 in Wallonia, and 28 in Brussels. The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 5,998. “Of that number, 47% occurred in hospitals,” added Van Gucht.

