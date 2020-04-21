 
More than 170,000 coronavirus deaths worldwide
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 21 April, 2020
Latest News:
Flemish schools should organise final exams, says Education...
More than 170,000 coronavirus deaths worldwide...
Why some coronavirus tests give false negative results...
Coronavirus: Italy wants to phase-out lockdown from 4...
Coronavirus: almost half of infections happen before symptoms...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 21 April 2020
    Flemish schools should organise final exams, says Education Minister
    More than 170,000 coronavirus deaths worldwide
    Why some coronavirus tests give false negative results
    Coronavirus: Italy wants to phase-out lockdown from 4 May
    Coronavirus: almost half of infections happen before symptoms appear
    Press Freedom: Belgium drops three places in world ranking
    Belgium in Brief: Not The Smartest Strategy
    Belgium will begin testing people with flu symptoms for Covid-19
    Counting care centre deaths is not the smartest strategy, says Marc Van Ranst
    Coronavirus: 170 new deaths, 172 hospital admissions
    Belgium is hiring ‘corona detectives’ to ready lockdown rollback
    Coronavirus: nearly 2,700 fines in Brussels this month
    Coronavirus: Immigration to US to be suspended, says Trump
    Coronavirus: 13% of confirmed cases among Brussels’ nursing home residents
    Single parents granted extra parental leave due to lockdown
    Coronavirus: still no evidence your pet can infect you
    Officers threatened after man (19) died fleeing from police check
    Coronavirus: lawyer may sue Belgian State for casualties
    Coronavirus: Supermarkets more expensive since mid-March
    Who wins from the Coronavirus blame game?
    View more

    More than 170,000 coronavirus deaths worldwide

    Tuesday, 21 April 2020
    Countries with a bigger population do not necessarily have a higher number of reported cases, or deaths, at the same moment in time. Credit: Belga

    The new coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 170,000 people worldwide, nearly two-thirds of them in Europe, since it appeared in China in December, according to a report by AFP based on official sources Tuesday at 11:35 AM BST.

    A total of 170,266 deaths have been recorded in the world (for 2,483,086 cases), including 106,737 in Europe (1,215,424 cases), the continent most affected.
    The United States was the country with the highest number of deaths (42,364), followed by Italy (24,114), Spain (21,282), France (20,265) and the United Kingdom (16,509).

    Belgium

    In Belgium, 170 new deaths have been reported as of the press conference on Tuesday.

    Related News

     

    “We are seeing a gradual decrease in this number, since 12 April,” said Professor Steven Van Gucht of the coronavirus crisis centre. 89 of those deaths occurred in hospitals, and were confirmed cases. 80 of the deaths were reported by the residential care centres, of which the majority were suspected cases.

    Of the newly-reported deaths, 106 occurred in Flanders, 36 in Wallonia, and 28 in Brussels. The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 5,998. “Of that number, 47% occurred in hospitals,” added Van Gucht.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job