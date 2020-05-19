 
Flemish school gives children hoops for social distance
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 19 May, 2020
Latest News:
Flemish school gives children hoops for social distance...
€114 million worth of cannabis seized from Brussels...
Lockdown: poison centre records 15% increase in calls...
Belgian post adapts services for upcoming Ascension weekend...
EasyJet hackers steal data from 9 million customers...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 19 May 2020
    Flemish school gives children hoops for social distance
    €114 million worth of cannabis seized from Brussels food market
    Lockdown: poison centre records 15% increase in calls
    Belgian post adapts services for upcoming Ascension weekend
    EasyJet hackers steal data from 9 million customers
    Coronavirus: Belgium brought home over 9,000 people since onset
    Coronavirus: Russia nears 300,000 confirmed cases
    Elephant dies at Zoo Planckendael
    Belgium in Brief: Connection Problems
    Three football teams to host European Solidarity Cup
    Contacts of infected people should also be tested, says virologist
    Qantas Airways will fly without social distancing
    Belgium’s face mask filter order will arrive late
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 55,791 confirmed cases
    Trump threatens to indefinitely suspend WHO contributions
    Telenet: Thousands left without internet in Brussels
    Flemish primary school closes over fears of coronavirus infection
    Brussels Airlines could cut 310 jobs in Belgium
    Pharmacists facing acute thermometer shortage
    Lockdown: women do more housework, men have more free time
    View more

    Flemish school gives children hoops for social distance

    Tuesday, 19 May 2020
    Credit: Sint-Martinusschool Lubbeek

    A primary school in Flanders is guaranteeing the necessary social distance between its pupils by having them carry around a hoop at all times now that the schools have reopened.

    The Sint-Martinus primary school in the municipality Lubbeek in the Flemish Brabant province has given a hoop to all pupils in the first and second grades. “It is still fun for now, but in the long run, this cannot be sustained,” said Liesbeth Taveirne, the principal of the school.

    To teach the pupils how to keep their distance, the children of the first and second grade all got a hoop. “Our gymnastics teachers made them. It is a bubble for the children that they have with them all the time, to keep the distance,” Taveirne said.

    Credit: Sint-Martinusschool Lubbeek

    The hoops are placed around the chairs where they always sit in the classrooms. “It is a personalised hoop, with a number and the [children’s] class animal on it,” said Taveirne.

    “When the bell rings, they can go outside and take their hoop with them. They eat their fruit in the hoop, and then play with it. That way they know the distance they have to keep,” she added.

    The hoop also has to be taken with them to the toilet. “They’ll put it in front of the toilet door. That way the other children know that a stall is occupied. Then they wait a while and keep their distance. When they come out again, they pick up the hoop again,” Taveirne said.

    Credit: Sint-Martinusschool Lubbeek

    However, it is not feasible to keep this up, according to the principal. “They can play with the hoop, and they can also play other contactless games. We will keep it fairly strict for the time being, so they know ‘this is my distance’. It is by no means something to last for years,” Taveirne said.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job