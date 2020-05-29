 
Coronavirus: new infections in Ostend nursing home
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 29 May, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: new infections in Ostend nursing home...
STIB fails to make progress on driver protective...
Police ‘overstepped’ in clashes with yellow vests...
EU auditors plan to review EU’s response to...
Spain continues to relax lockdown measures...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 29 May 2020
    Coronavirus: new infections in Ostend nursing home
    STIB fails to make progress on driver protective measures
    Police ‘overstepped’ in clashes with yellow vests
    EU auditors plan to review EU’s response to COVID-19
    Spain continues to relax lockdown measures
    New dates announced for key COP26 climate summit
    Traffic chaos as truck with 32 live cows tilts over
    Belgium’s Supreme Council for Health steps in to defend Sciensano
    France wants to reopen borders from 15 June
    Peru removes last hope for wanted cat Lee
    Belgium 5th most attractive European country for foreign investors
    Belgian hospitality sector expects 45% fewer clients when reopening
    Brussels hospital sets up coronavirus drive-thru testing site
    Belgium in Brief: No Beers Yet
    Coronavirus: 257 new infections, 47 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Belgians more pessimistic than the average European
    Dozen hybrid buses pulled from service after one explodes
    Brussels’ Bois de la Cambre becomes mostly car-free
    De Lijn’s occupancy rate climbs to 30%
    Brussels Airlines layoff talks to continue Tuesday
    View more

    Coronavirus: new infections in Ostend nursing home

    Friday, 29 May 2020
    © Belga

    All residents and staff in an Ostend nursing home are being tested for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) again, after two new infections were detected this week.

    The De Boarebreker nursing home in Ostend tested four residents who showed symptoms compatible with Covid-19 on Wednesday.

    Related News:

     

    Two out of the four residents have tested positive so far and were put in a separate wing of the 156-bed residential care centre.

    The home has also put all residents who have come into contact with the infected patients into isolation and decided to screen all staff and residents of the home.

    Last week, 17 residents and 17 staff members of the home had tested positive for the virus, a new outbreak which local councillor John Crombez said could have been avoided if a second screening round had been held at the start of May.

    Regional health agencies, who had initially refused to send test kits to the home, will now be sending part of some 90 kits for the home to carry out the new testing round.

    All staff will be tested for the virus on Friday, after all residents were tested on Thursday, according to HLN.

    Last week, another rest home in Antwerp also reported a new outbreak among residents, with over two dozen residents confirmed infected with the virus, one of whom had to be hospitalised.

    The news comes after a decision by the National Security Council led regional authorities to give the green light to nursing homes to open back to visits from 18 May.

    The De Boarebreker nursing home was set to resume visits on 3 June.

    The Brussels Times