 
Antwerp nursing home hit by new coronavirus outbreak
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 26 May, 2020
Latest News:
Antwerp nursing home hit by new coronavirus outbreak...
Solidarity and innovation key as economies settle into...
‘Strict measures’ prevent coronavirus outbreaks in Belgian abattoirs...
Youth federations relieved that summer camps are allowed...
Brussels is one step closer to a new...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 26 May 2020
    Antwerp nursing home hit by new coronavirus outbreak
    Solidarity and innovation key as economies settle into post-coronavirus realities
    ‘Strict measures’ prevent coronavirus outbreaks in Belgian abattoirs
    Youth federations relieved that summer camps are allowed
    Brussels is one step closer to a new metro line
    STIB wants to test all employees after death of driver
    Landlords oppose extended ban on evictions in Brussels
    Motorhomes: ‘personal bubble on wheels’ see booming sales
    Coronavirus: artificial intelligence to protect Belgian rail workers
    Theo Hayez’s family launches website about disappearance
    Dieselgate: Belgian consumer organisation welcomes German ruling
    Coronavirus: 100 undocumented people gather to demand support
    Coronavirus: second lockdown not ruled out
    Brussels Airlines will fly to 59 destinations this summer
    How the size of your social bubbles is determined
    Coronavirus figures press conference moves to once a week
    Dieselgate: German court rules against Volkswagen
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium’s Princess Turns Fashion Influencer
    Government without majority in Flanders ‘unthinkable’, says N-VA leader
    Manneken Pis dons rainbow face mask to mark cancelled Belgian Pride
    View more

    Antwerp nursing home hit by new coronavirus outbreak

    Tuesday, 26 May 2020
    © Belga

    A nursing home in the province of Antwerp has been hit by a second outbreak of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) with dozens of staff and residents testing positive for the virus.

    Within the home, located in the town of Oud-Turnhout near the Dutch border, 35 residents have tested positive for the virus, one of whom is hospitalised.

    Related News:

     

    Out of the residence’s total workforce of 112 employees, managing company Armonea said that 25 had tested positive for the virus, Le Soir reports.

    The new cluster marks the second time the same nursing home is hit by an outbreak of the virus, after having previously reported 19 cases.

    Since the start of the pandemic, nine residents of the nursing home who had tested positive for the virus have died, with Armonea saying that it was “not certain” that they had died from the virus.

    “Until recently, residents were only tested if they presented symptoms, but since 20 May, following government directives, we have launched a vast testing program,” Aromonea said.

    The company, which runs nearly 100 nursing homes in Belgium, said that the new outbreak in Oud-Turnhout nursing home had not yet resulted in staff shortages.

    The new outbreak comes as Flemish health authorities said that nursing homes could begin allowing visits again from 18 May, amid wider lockdown relaxations decided by the National Security Council.

    The alarming rates of mortality in nursing homes throughout the pandemic has sparked criticism from government experts, who have pointed out that some elderly patients counted as Covid-19 deaths may have died from something else.

    But comparisons drawn between the current excess in mortality — or number of deaths occurring throughout a given time — have federal public health officials to argue that Belgium’s coronavirus death count is accurate.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times