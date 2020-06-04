Regionalise healthcare, says Flemish umbrella organisation...

The fragmentation of healthcare management in Belgium is no longer tenable, the Flemish umbrella organisation for hospitals and care organisations (Zorgnet-Icuro) said on Thursday.
“With the coronavirus health crisis, it has become painfully evident to everyone that the current system is outdated,” Zorgnet-Icuro’s Managing Director Margot Cloet told Dutch-speaking newspaper De Tijd.
Competences for healthcare should be reduced to one level, Cloet said, suggesting the regional level, pointing out that family child allowances are decided at this level.