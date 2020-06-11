 
Coronavirus: experts already recommended face masks in February
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 11 June, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: experts already recommended face masks in February...
Flanders wants to ‘map’ racism...
Data protection authority has misgivings about cameras at...
Experts: Belgium is not prepared for a second...
Lockdown: 95% of summer weddings in Belgium cancelled...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 11 June 2020
    Coronavirus: experts already recommended face masks in February
    Flanders wants to ‘map’ racism
    Data protection authority has misgivings about cameras at the coast
    Experts: Belgium is not prepared for a second wave of Covid-19
    Lockdown: 95% of summer weddings in Belgium cancelled
    ‘Assassin’: another Leopold II statue vandalised
    Trips in Belgium: SNCB doubles down on safety measures
    Multinational bus company Eurolines may go bankrupt
    Spain slaps Prince Joachim with €10,000 fine over lockdown party
    Belgium to investigate airlines for misleading consumers
    All 1,500 Swissport Belgium employees will lose their job
    Footage and claims of police violence emerge after BLM protest
    Saint-Josse forbids sex work until 1 July
    European Central Bank may consider setting up ‘bad bank’
    Organisations launch campaign against ethnic profiling by police
    Confirmed: Germany will lift border controls from 15 June
    EU could reopen external borders from 1 July
    National Bank predicts 16% negative growth in second quarter
    Global economy expected to shrink by at least 6%
    Belgium in Brief: Leopold II Falls
    View more

    Coronavirus: experts already recommended face masks in February

    Thursday, 11 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The experts of the Risk Assessment Group (RAG) were already stressing the usefulness of mouth masks as early as 21 February, according to its recently published reports, which most of the Flemish newspapers are reporting on Thursday.

    The RAG stated that reusable and washable masks would be needed to combat the coronavirus, “because it is predicted that there will be a shortage of cheap disposable masks if a pandemic develops in the near future”.

    The recommendation related to people with symptoms indicating a respiratory disorder, and for those entering the same room as suspected coronavirus (Covid-19) cases with mild symptoms.

    Related Articles

     

    On 8 March, the RAG then gave its opinion on a possible outbreak in Belgium: we must eventually prepare for large-scale measures such as the cancellation of events and the closure of public places, the experts wrote.

    At the time, they advised against closing schools, because it already seemed at that time that children were not major vectors. Nevertheless, four days later, the schools were closed.

    Also on 8 March, the RAG had concluded that it was impossible to conduct contact tracing within a reasonable period of time. The system was finally put in place in May.

    Belgium has seen controversy surrounding face masks, starting in mid-March, at the beginning of the country’s lockdown, when it was revealed that then- and current Health Minister Maggie De Block had had a strategic supply of FFP2 masks destroyed and failed to replace them.

    More recently, a batch of 15 million face masks ordered by the federal government and set to be distributed from next week did not meet official safety standards according to textile federations.

    The Brussels Times