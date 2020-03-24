 
Belgium destroyed millions of mouth masks ahead of outbreak
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 24 March, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium destroyed millions of mouth masks ahead of...
Coronavirus: how to help the homeless...
Belgium joins European clinical trials for treatment against...
Coronavirus: UK goes on lockdown...
Belgian air quality has significantly improved since Saturday...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 24 March 2020
    Belgium destroyed millions of mouth masks ahead of outbreak
    Coronavirus: how to help the homeless
    Belgium joins European clinical trials for treatment against coronavirus
    Coronavirus: UK goes on lockdown
    Belgian air quality has significantly improved since Saturday
    ‘No evidence’ that your pet can give you coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Infected health care staff get back 90% of salary
    Flanders imposes preschool Dutch tests
    Coronavirus: First homeless person tests positive at Samusocial
    Workers sent on temporary unemployment to get up to €1,500 net
    France gives free travel to health care workers
    UN calls for ‘immediate global ceasefire’ to fight coronavirus
    About 1,600 terror victims file for compensation
    Coronavirus: one in seven drivers broke lockdown rules
    Coronavirus: thousands volunteer as back-up medical staff in Flanders
    Fake vaccines and medical supplies being sold online, police warns
    Belgian Roadside assistance files for temporary unemployment
    Health care centres report ongoing shortage of medical supplies
    ‘Too early’ for Belgium to pull out of 2020 Tokyo Olympics
    Coronavirus: Humans suffer but also animals in transport over borders
    View more

    Belgium destroyed millions of mouth masks ahead of outbreak

    Tuesday, 24 March 2020
    Mouth masks arriving in Liège. © Belga

    Belgium’s current health ministry destroyed millions of mouth masks it had in a strategic reserve stock because they reached their expiration date but failed to replace them.

    32 million surgical masks and 6 million FFP2 respirator masks —currently in global shortage amid the coronavirus pandemic—were destroyed because they had reached their expiration date and become “unusable.”

    A report of the destruction order obtained by Francophone daily Le Vif showed that the cabinet of Health Minister Maggie De Block then chose to not replace the masks citing concerns about the use of taxpayer money.

    The reserve stock of masks had originally been bought in 2006 by then-health minister Rudy Demotte, and were replaced in 2009 by his successor Laurette Onkelinx for a cost of €9 million, as the world braced for the H1N1 swine flu pandemic.

    Related News:

     

    Citing a report by Belgium’s Risk Management Group (RMG), an advisory body and one of the current coordinators of Belgium’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, Le Vif said that the masks were destroyed last year.

    But De Block’s cabinet contradicted the RMG’s assessment and said that the order for their destruction was given in 2017.

    “The old strategic stock was (…) not in good conditions and the masks had thus become unusable,” the cabinet told Le Vif, which noted that the health ministry, therefore, had had “three years, instead of one, to replenish the stock.”

    De Block’s cabinet said the reasons behind the choice not to replace the destroyed mask stock were “complex” and that the cabinet was awaiting a “strategic” plan in order to not be wasteful about taxpayer money.

    “[The decision] is obviously very complex, and it needs a lot more time… but buying masks without having a plan amounts to wasting taxpayer’s money,” the cabinet told Le Vif.

    “We asked the public health service (SPF Santé) for a new strategic plan —not just a plan to quickly buy masks which would have had to be destroyed some years later— but for a comprehensive solution in order to avoid repeating past mistakes.”

    As public concern saw commercial mouth masks stocks dwindle and industrial production fall, hospitals, virologist and health workers rushing to contain the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium have called on the public to donate their masks to nearby hospitals.

    Last week, Chinese online retail giant Alibaba delivered a donation of millions of mouth masks to Belgium, where it is looking to set its European hub in the city of Liège.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job