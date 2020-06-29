 
What travellers going to Greece have to do from 1 July
Monday, 29 June, 2020
    What travellers going to Greece have to do from 1 July

    Monday, 29 June 2020
    Credit: Wallpaperflare/Jimmie Garrett

    Travellers wanting to enter Greece from 1 July will have to fill out an online form 48 hours in advance, after which they will receive a QR code

    On Monday, the government issued a new protocol, requiring travellers to complete an online questionnaire 48 hours prior to their arrival in Greece.

    Travellers will have to provide detailed information on their point of departure, the (duration of) previous stays in other countries, and the address of their stay while in Greece. Until 31 August, filling out this questionnaire will remain mandatory for everyone wanting to enter.

    They will then receive a personal QR code, based on the data provided, which will be checked on arrival.

    This weekend, the Greek government stopped holding random screening tests for travellers based on their country of origin, as it caused a lot of confusion among tourists.

    Many did not know whether they would have to spend a night at the hotel after landing in Athens and Thessaloniki since 15 June to be tested, and whether they would be placed in quarantine.

    “With this new algorithm procedure, we will probably be able to detect most of the imported cases,” said Dimitris Paraskevis, a member of the committee of experts of the Greek Ministry of Health, to Skai TV.

    All passengers must still comply with all of the necessary preventive hygiene measures, such as the use of masks and physical distancing.

    From 1 July, all Greece’s airports will reopen to international flights, the ports of Patras and Igoumenitsa will welcome ferries from Italy again, and the other ports of the country will also reopen to cruise ships.

    Greece, which recorded fewer than 200 deaths, has been relatively spared by the coronavirus. Currently, it is conducting an extensive promotional campaign to boost its tourism, which normally accounts for about a quarter of the country’s GDP.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times