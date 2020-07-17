 
Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate rises to 1.033
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 17 July, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: ‘I think we should be...
Belgium specifies priority groups for future coronavirus vaccine...
Coronavirus: more infections, and more widespread across Belgium...
Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate rises to 1.033...
One year suspended for policeman who beat up...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 17 July 2020
    Belgium in Brief: ‘I think we should be concerned about this’
    Belgium specifies priority groups for future coronavirus vaccine
    Coronavirus: more infections, and more widespread across Belgium
    Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate rises to 1.033
    One year suspended for policeman who beat up refugee
    Coastal tax hike targets Belgium’s second home owners
    Belgium will run more trains for safe travel this holiday weekend
    Coronavirus: ‘This is the beginning of the second wave’
    Belgium’s new coronavirus infections break 100 per day again
    Coronavirus: Face masks are with us at least until winter
    Emma dethroned as most popular girl’s name in Belgium after 16 years
    Brussels: Five million euro plan for better protection of women
    Brussels Airlines: Belgium’s finance minister blames Lufthansa for lack of progress
    Extra €1 billion for possible second wave in Belgium approved
    Children rarely transmit coronavirus to others, studies confirm
    Major Twitter accounts hacked in mass Bitcoin scam
    EU removes 2 countries from ‘authorised’ travel list
    Belgian PM asks Sciensano to publish daily figures again
    ‘Too early to say’ what Belgium’s second lockdown will look like
    Travel insurers called on to reimburse cancelled trips
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate rises to 1.033

    Friday, 17 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The reproduction rate of the new coronavirus in Belgium rose to 1.033, Belgium’s Public Health Institute Sciensano reported on Friday.

    An R number, or reproduction number, higher than 1 means that an infected person on average infects more than one other person, thus further spreading the epidemic.

    Sciensano calculates the reproduction rate based on the number of hospital admissions. For the week from 10 to 16 July, they arrived at a value of 1.033, with a margin of error between 0.810 to 1.292.

    Related Articles

     

    Sciensano had already indicated on Thursday that the reproduction number in our country had risen to 1 for the first time since 4 April. Several other experts referred to an even higher R number, basing their calculations on the number of infections. Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès also mentioned a reproduction number above 1 on Wednesday after the end of the National Security Council.

    Sciensano will continue to use the number of hospital admissions as the basis for the reproduction number, because “maintaining the same method will make it possible to compare the variations in Rt (the reproductive rate) since the beginning of the epidemic.”

    Wilmès has asked Sciensano to start reporting daily figures again, as numbers have been consistently rising. Several House members had called for a return to the old counting style. Sciensano had shifted from daily figures to trends from 22 June as the spread of the virus had reduced at that time.

    The Brussels Times