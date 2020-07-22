   
Ostend and De Haan introduce additional coronavirus measures
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 22 July, 2020
Latest News:
Ostend and De Haan introduce additional coronavirus measures...
King Philippe asked to return the remains of...
Belgian Muslims will celebrate Feast of Sacrifice on...
Flixbus subsidiary Eurolines goes bankrupt...
Antwerp announces extra coronavirus restrictions...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 22 July 2020
    Ostend and De Haan introduce additional coronavirus measures
    King Philippe asked to return the remains of Congo’s murdered PM
    Belgian Muslims will celebrate Feast of Sacrifice on 31 July
    Flixbus subsidiary Eurolines goes bankrupt
    Antwerp announces extra coronavirus restrictions
    Man who died after arrest in Antwerp had taken amphetamines
    Contactless payments double in Belgium thanks to coronavirus
    Brussels company tasked with developing Belgian ‘Covid-19 app’
    Belgium’s budget deficit rises faster than eurozone average
    Magnet fishers find firearms dumped in Brussels canal
    Belgium will likely tighten coronavirus measures again on Thursday
    Brussels Airport satisfied with rescue plan for Brussels Airlines
    Ryanair will close its Frankfurt base after pilots refuse to take pay cuts
    US customs will carry out checks at Brussels Airport
    Belgium in Brief: Towards A Second Peak?
    Pharmaceutical companies say they would sell coronavirus vaccine at a profit
    Over 200 new coronavirus infections in Belgium per day again
    Second coronavirus peak in Belgium likely higher than the first, model shows
    Ghent university spin-off develops bio-ink to 3D print human tissue
    Up to 13 times more coronavirus infections than official numbers in United States
    View more
    Share article:

    Ostend and De Haan introduce additional coronavirus measures

    Wednesday, 22 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Two coastal communes, Ostend and De Haan, are taking additional measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus due to the increase in the number of infections in the country, the two coastal municipalities announce on Wednesday.

    Wearing a face mask will now be mandatory during weekly markets in both communes.

    In Ostend, the police will also be monitoring compliance with health measures in catering establishments and beach bars, and check that staff are wearing masks.

    Related Articles

     

    The municipality strongly recommends wearing a face mask on the sea dike, in nightlife areas and other busy areas. The town is also preparing to set up a local contact tracing system.

    “If we all take responsibility together, we can avoid the worst and continue to enjoy our city by the sea,” Ostend’s municipality said.

    The two communes are following the example of other coastal communes Blankenberge, Bredene and Knokke.

    The Brussels Times