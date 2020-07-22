Ostend and De Haan introduce additional coronavirus measures...

Two coastal communes, Ostend and De Haan, are taking additional measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus due to the increase in the number of infections in the country, the two coastal municipalities announce on Wednesday.

Wearing a face mask will now be mandatory during weekly markets in both communes.

In Ostend, the police will also be monitoring compliance with health measures in catering establishments and beach bars, and check that staff are wearing masks.

The municipality strongly recommends wearing a face mask on the sea dike, in nightlife areas and other busy areas. The town is also preparing to set up a local contact tracing system.

“If we all take responsibility together, we can avoid the worst and continue to enjoy our city by the sea,” Ostend’s municipality said.

The two communes are following the example of other coastal communes Blankenberge, Bredene and Knokke.

The Brussels Times