Ostend and De Haan introduce additional coronavirus measures
Wednesday, 22 July 2020
Credit: Belga
Two coastal communes, Ostend and De Haan, are taking additional measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus due to the increase in the number of infections in the country, the two coastal municipalities announce on Wednesday.
Wearing a face mask will now be mandatory during weekly markets in both communes.
In Ostend, the police will also be monitoring compliance with health measures in catering establishments and beach bars, and check that staff are wearing masks.