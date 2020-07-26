Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst warns against coronavirus super spreaders

Virologist Marc Van Ranst warned against so-called super spreaders of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) on Saturday on VTM Nieuws.

“A super spreader is someone who has so many particles in the airways that they spread (the virus) more easily than others,” Van Ranst explained.

“We are seeing in laboratories that the number of people with lots of viruses in the throat is high, and that worries every one of us,” he said, adding that “these are the ones you definitely want to keep under quarantine.”

Related Articles

Super spreaders don’t necessarily feel more ill. “They do produce an enormous amount of virus particles that they can easily pass on to others.”

“When that person coughs, maybe even speaks loudly, then they can transfer it.”

Van Ranst also warned to stay away from Antwerp, where infections are rising fast. “Antwerp is a vibrant and fantastic city, and well worth a visit. But not now. Antwerp is currently fighting a major Covid-19 outbreak. Please plan your visit to Antwerp when the outbreak is under control again,” he tweeted on Saturday.

The virologist made clear, however, that super spreaders do not just appear in Antwerp but elsewhere in the country as well.

The Brussels Times