   
Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst warns against coronavirus super spreaders
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 26 July, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst warns against coronavirus...
Invisible fences keep grazing Angus cattle in place...
Belgium colours orange on European coronavirus map...
Weather report: changeable weather ahead for the next...
Belgian gymnast responds to abuse confession by former...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 26 July 2020
    Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst warns against coronavirus super spreaders
    Invisible fences keep grazing Angus cattle in place
    Belgium colours orange on European coronavirus map
    Weather report: changeable weather ahead for the next few days
    Belgian gymnast responds to abuse confession by former coach
    Rule of law essential for the protection of artistic freedom
    Chaotic coronavirus rules confuse people with autism
    Government IT advisor defends choice of obscure company to develop tracing app
    Coronavirus: average daily infections now over 255
    Coronavirus: the main stories this Sunday morning
    Broadcasting of digital Tomorrowland at Tour & Taxis cancelled
    Europe’s holidaymakers face fewer traffic jams this summer
    Germany’s second coronavirus wave ‘is already here’
    Belgium’s National Security Council will meet on Monday
    Belgium’s Health Minister wants National Security Council to meet earlier
    Police to step up enforcement of coronavirus measures
    Coronavirus: After excess mortality, Belgium now has a ‘mortality deficit’
    Not limiting social contacts was a mistake, says Bart De Wever
    Experts urge National Security Council to meet more often
    Coronavirus: Antwerp doctors call for spontaneous self-confinement
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst warns against coronavirus super spreaders

    Sunday, 26 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Virologist Marc Van Ranst warned against so-called super spreaders of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) on Saturday on VTM Nieuws.

    “A super spreader is someone who has so many particles in the airways that they spread (the virus) more easily than others,” Van Ranst explained.

    “We are seeing in laboratories that the number of people with lots of viruses in the throat is high, and that worries every one of us,” he said, adding that “these are the ones you definitely want to keep under quarantine.”

    Related Articles

     

    Super spreaders don’t necessarily feel more ill. “They do produce an enormous amount of virus particles that they can easily pass on to others.”

    “When that person coughs, maybe even speaks loudly, then they can transfer it.”

    Van Ranst also warned to stay away from Antwerp, where infections are rising fast. “Antwerp is a vibrant and fantastic city, and well worth a visit. But not now. Antwerp is currently fighting a major Covid-19 outbreak. Please plan your visit to Antwerp when the outbreak is under control again,” he tweeted on Saturday.

    The virologist made clear, however, that super spreaders do not just appear in Antwerp but elsewhere in the country as well.

    The Brussels Times