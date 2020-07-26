   
Belgium colours orange on European coronavirus map
Sunday, 26 July, 2020
    Belgium colours orange on European coronavirus map

    Sunday, 26 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) has designated all of Belgium as code orange for the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

    Code orange means that the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants rises to 20 or above for two weeks.

    On Saturday, the ECDC had given Flanders an orange colour code while the rest of the country remained yellow. While many communes in Flanders had an incidence of lower than 20, the flare-ups in Antwerp province caused the number to rise above 20.

    Now, the incidence for Belgium as a whole is now at 21.2, according to the ECDC.

    The ECDC gives a code blue to countries where there are no new cases, yellow in areas where there are fewer than 20, light orange if there are 20 to 59.9 new cases, dark orange if there are between 60 and 119.9 new cases and red if there are more than 120.

    As of Saturday, Belgium has counted 65,727 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic and 9,821 people have died from the virus.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times