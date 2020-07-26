   
Coronavirus: Mechelen cancels all public and private events
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 26 July, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Mechelen cancels all public and private events...
Coronavirus: lockdown only solution for Antwerp, expert says...
Media pluralism under threat in Europe...
French ministers want €30 billion for ecological transition...
Officer punches young man who refuses to wear...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 26 July 2020
    Coronavirus: Mechelen cancels all public and private events
    Coronavirus: lockdown only solution for Antwerp, expert says
    Media pluralism under threat in Europe
    French ministers want €30 billion for ecological transition
    Officer punches young man who refuses to wear face mask
    Coronavirus: Antwerp limits contact bubble to 10 persons for four weeks
    Nantes Cathedral fire: volunteer placed in custody
    Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst warns against coronavirus super spreaders
    Invisible fences keep grazing Angus cattle in place
    Belgium colours orange on European coronavirus map
    Weather report: changeable weather ahead for the next few days
    Belgian gymnast responds to abuse confession by former coach
    Rule of law essential for the protection of artistic freedom
    Chaotic coronavirus rules confuse people with autism
    Government IT advisor defends choice of obscure company to develop tracing app
    Coronavirus: average daily infections now over 255
    Coronavirus: the main stories this Sunday morning
    Broadcasting of digital Tomorrowland at Tour & Taxis cancelled
    Europe’s holidaymakers face fewer traffic jams this summer
    Germany’s second coronavirus wave ‘is already here’
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: Mechelen cancels all public and private events

    Sunday, 26 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Mechelen (in the province of Antwerp) will cancel all public and private events to curb the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), mayor Alexander Vandersmissen announced on Sunday.

    The city will also comply with the measures announced by Antwerp Governor Cathy Berx, such as reducing the size of social bubbles.

    On top of this, sports club competitions in the city will have to take place behind closed doors.

    “I am pleased that there is more clarity and applaud the governor’s communication,” said Vandersmissen. “In the current context, it would be absolutely unwise to take different measures than in other parts of the province.”

    Related Articles

     

    “I realize that these are harsh measures, but they are necessary if we want to avert another lockdown,” he added.

    Like the governor, Vandersmissen asks his inhabitants to write down their ten permanent contacts for the next four weeks. In public areas, no one should meet more than ten people anyway.

    Earlier this week, Mechelen already decided to introduce a general face mask obligation on top of the federal obligations for public spaces in the entire inner city of Mechelen and on the car parks of chain stores.

    In contrast to the city of Antwerp, the number of infections in Mechelen remains limited.

    The Brussels Times