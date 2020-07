Cathy Berx, the governor of the province of Antwerp, left today’s National Security Council (NSC) meeting early to join a new crisis meeting for Antwerp province.

Berx was invited to participate in the NSC, as was the governor of West Flanders, given that both provinces are currently particularly affected by the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Council occurred four days ahead of schedule on account of a new report by Celeval, Belgium’s emergency planning evaluation cell.

The governor has already been in contact with Antwerp mayor Bart De Wever, the latter’s cabinet confirmed. After the meeting of the provincial crisis cell, another meeting will reportedly follow for the City of Antwerp.

It is not yet clear whether additional local or provincial measures are being prepared to deal with the sustained increase in the number of infections in Antwerp.

