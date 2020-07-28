   
Belgium adds new destinations to its orange travel zones
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 28 July, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium adds new destinations to its orange travel...
Belgium’s new measures ‘a disaster’ for hospitality sector...
Yearly Brussels fair cancelled following new coronavirus measures...
Public health measures and miracles needed to combat...
Antwerp imposes curfew as coronavirus cases surge...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 28 July 2020
    Belgium adds new destinations to its orange travel zones
    Belgium’s new measures ‘a disaster’ for hospitality sector
    Yearly Brussels fair cancelled following new coronavirus measures
    Public health measures and miracles needed to combat pandemics
    Antwerp imposes curfew as coronavirus cases surge
    ‘No intention’ to close Belgium’s borders, says Interior Minister
    Even stricter coronavirus measures cannot be ruled out, Wilmès says
    Russia unlikely to re-join the G7, despite Trump’s invitation
    What does Belgium’s reduced social bubble mean?
    Summer sales will take place despite tighter measures, says economy minister
    Italian space initiative receives €30 million in EU funding
    Man throws Molotov cocktails at federal parliament
    Coronavirus: keeping borders closed is unsustainable, WHO says
    Antwerp governor leaves National Security Council early for crisis meeting
    Belgium’s Security Council introduces further coronavirus restrictions
    Belgium drastically tightens social contact rules
    Coronavirus: returning travellers form ready for use
    Coronalert will be Belgium’s new contact tracing app
    Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 3:45 PM
    Belgium starts clinical trials on coronavirus vaccine
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium adds new destinations to its orange travel zones

    Tuesday, 28 July 2020

    Belgium has added new destinations to the list of orange travel zones where “heightened vigilance” is required, as coronavirus cases surge in parts of the UK, Austria and Poland.

    Northern Ireland and the North West region of England have been added by the Foreign Affairs Ministry to the areas where travel is possible but under certain conditions and with increased vigilance.

    Other orange travel zones in the UK already included Wales, the Midlands, the North East of England and Yorkshire.

    Related News:

     

    The state of Upper Austria was also marked orange, figuring alongside the capital Vienna, and in Poland, the southern provinces of Silesia and Malopolski were also added.

    In the Czech Republic, the eastern Moravskoslezsky region, which borders Poland, was also added to the list, which already included the capital Prague.

    Other destinations which had already been added to the orange travel zones include several regions in Spain (Extremadura, Catalogne, Aragon, the Basque Country, Navarra, La Rioja) and Portugal’s Algarve region.

    The entire territories of Sweden, Luxembourg, Bulgaria and Croatia are also marked orange for “heightened vigilance.”

    Orange travel destinations where travel is subject to specific conditions, such as quarantine on arrival or a coronavirus test, include Cyprus, Denmark, the Baltic countries, Ireland and Iceland.

    Red-zone travel destinations remain the Spanish provinces of Lleida, Huesca and Aragon and over a dozen destinations across Portugal.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times