    Yearly Brussels fair cancelled following new coronavirus measures

    Tuesday, 28 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Brussels’ Foire du Midi will not take place this summer, Brussels Mayor Philippe Close announced on Twitter on Monday.

    The Foire du Midi is a yearly fair in Brussels which normally starts on the first Saturday before 21 July – Belgium’s national holiday – and ends in the second half of August.

    “Due to the evolution of the epidemic since last Thursday, we had to take the difficult decision to cancel the South Fair. Holding this event is no longer possible taking into account the new rules imposed by the National Security Council,” Close tweeted.

    Close added that representatives of the fairground workers would be received by the mayor on Tuesday to further discuss the situation.

    Initially, the Foire du Midi would have run from 1 to 30 August this year, two weeks later than is usually the case.

    “I understand the anger of the fairground workers,” he tweeted on Tuesday morning. “I think of all those people who want to work. I am going to meet them this afternoon to see how we can compensate them, by the city but also by the other levels of power.”

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times