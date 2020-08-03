   
Coronavirus: municipalities gain access to individual patients’ information
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 03 August, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: municipalities gain access to individual patients’ information...
Humans can transmit coronavirus to dogs and cats,...
More than 100 reports issued for face mask...
Belgium will adapt its colour code system for...
Father Damien was not an oppressor, Belgian action...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 03 August 2020
    Coronavirus: municipalities gain access to individual patients’ information
    Humans can transmit coronavirus to dogs and cats, study suggests
    More than 100 reports issued for face mask offences in Brussels
    Belgium will adapt its colour code system for travellers
    Father Damien was not an oppressor, Belgian action group says
    Heatwave on the way, warning of high levels of ozone
    Belgian couple wanted in Spain for evading Covid-19 test
    Belgium in Brief: Heatwave
    Brussels set to collect over €2 million in fines from polluting car ban
    Coronavirus ‘circulating intensely on our territory again’, Crisis Centre says
    Over half of Brussels municipalities beyond new-case alarm threshold
    The oldest Belgian woman dies aged 111
    In search of the invisible enemy: Brussels under lockdown
    Swiss red zone destinations vanish from Belgian holiday tours 
    Union calls for undercover face mask checks on public transport
    UK to roll out millions of express Covid-19 tests
    Belgian average rises to 490 new coronavirus infections per day
    Leopold II statue defaced again in Africa Museum
    Petition launched against transporting animals in extreme heat
    70 ha of forest up in flames in Ardèche, France
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: municipalities gain access to individual patients’ information

    Monday, 03 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Local administrations in Flanders and Brussels will have access to the individual data of those infected with the new coronavirus (Covid-19), Flemish Health Minister Wouter Beke says on Monday.

    The individual data will be made accessible by a medical expert linked to the city’s care council, which oversees primary care providers.

    The councils are now supposed to improve coordination between local administrations and care and assistance providers.

    However, the medical experts who have to make the individual data of coronavirus patients accessible have yet to be appointed. This way of working will guarantee that professional secrecy and patients’ rights are respected, according to Beke.

    Related Articles

     

    Three scenarios were drawn up to allow local authorities and care providers to help fight a resurgence of coronavirus, as different cities and municipalities do not all have the same needs.

    Those scenarios include a focus on raising awareness and enforcing the coronavirus measures, or complementing the central contact tracing system, for example by looking into local clusters.

    In a third scenario, administrations will be offered the possibility of setting up an autonomous contact tracing system, linked to specific conditions relating to confidentiality, liability and the guarantee that the data will be transferred to the central system.

    Such an autonomous system will be set up in the hard-hit province of West Flanders and will be evaluated after 1 month.

    The Brussels Times