Belgium adds Lithuania to list of red zones...

Monday, 03 August, 2020
    Monday, 03 August 2020
    Monday, 03 August 2020
    Vilnius, Lithuania. Credit: Pixabay.

    Belgium has added Lithuania to its list of red zones in the Foreign Ministry’s update of its travel recommendations on Monday.

    In addition to Lithuania, non-essential travel is also prohibited to the Bulgarian regions of Severoiztochen (which includes the port city of Varna) and Yugozapaden (including the country’s capital, Sofia), Navarra, Aragon, Barcelona and Lleida in Spain, the Romanian regions of Central, South-East, South-Muntenia and South-West Oltenia, the French department of Mayenne, Leicester in the UK and the Lake Geneva Region in Switzerland.

    Travel is allowed under certain conditions to Cyprus (mandatory testing), Denmark (mandatory testing for Greenland and the Faroe Islands) and Iceland (mandatory testing or quarantine), and quarantine is required when travelling to Ireland, Estonia, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway or Slovenia.

    Foreign Affairs asks for increased vigilance in Upper Austria and Vienna, Bulgaria’s regions of Severen tsentralen, Yugoiztochen and Yuzhen tsentralen, and in Croatia’s Adriatic region, eastern region and Zagreb.

    Girona, Tarragona, Basque Country, La Rioja, Extremadura, Soria and Guadalajara, Castellón, Valencia, Murcia, Almeria in Spain also require increased vigilance, as do Ile de France (except Seine-et-Marne), Pays de la Loire, Département du Nord, Haut-Rhin, Haute-Savoie, Meurthe-et-Moselle and the Vosges in France.

    Luxembourg, Malta, several regions in the Netherlands (Zuid-Holland, Zeeland, Noord-Holland), Poland (Slaskie and Malopolski), Portugal (Algarve, Lisbon Metropolitan Region), the rest of Romania, Eastern Slovenia, the Czech Republic (Prague, Central Bohemia, Jihovýchod and Moravia-Silesia), Sweden and the United Kingdom (East Midlands, North East & Yorkshire, North West and Northern Ireland, Wales) also require increased vigilance.

    Besides regions that were assigned orange or red colours, Austria, Czech Republic, Croatia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Liechtenstein, Poland, Slovakia, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal and the UK are considered green zones.

    Travellers returning to Belgium will face mandatory quarantine and testing if they come from the red zones in Bulgaria, France, Romania, Spain, Switzerland and the UK, as will anyone coming from outside the EU or Schengen. Travellers coming back from orange zones are recommended to quarantine and take a test.

    Belgium’s full list of travel recommendations can be consulted on the website of Belgium’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times