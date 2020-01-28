 
Coronavirus: first European human-to-human transmission confirmed in Germany
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 28 January, 2020
Latest News:
Third body discovered in Wallonia’s Sambre river in...
Coronavirus: first European human-to-human transmission confirmed in Germany...
Late ‘baby shower’ for Delphine Boël event goes...
Automatic fines to target drivers who continue ignoring...
Unlimited paid vacations offered to Belgian translation company...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 28 January 2020
    Third body discovered in Wallonia’s Sambre river in two weeks
    Coronavirus: first European human-to-human transmission confirmed in Germany
    Late ‘baby shower’ for Delphine Boël event goes viral on Facebook
    Automatic fines to target drivers who continue ignoring car ban on Brussels road
    Unlimited paid vacations offered to Belgian translation company staff
    Belgian national ‘protests’: what’s running?
    10,000 protesters expected in Brussels in national demonstration day
    Coronavirus: first confirmed case in Germany
    DNA test shows King Albert fathered Delphine Boel in extramarital affair
    Coronavirus Update: what’s the latest in Belgium? 
    75th anniversary of the liberation: 100 Belgian students visit Auschwitz
    KU Leuven researchers near test phase for coronavirus-vaccine
    Luxembourg will be first EU country to totally ban glyphosate
    Coronavirus situation closely monitored ahead of Nanjing Athletics Games
    Europe is considering farm-animal welfare label
    Vlaams Belang banned from speaking during Holocaust commemoration
    Teacher (45) arrested on suspicion of raping student outside Flemish school
    Belgian unemployment dropped in December
    Belgium to repatriate citizens in China after coronavirus outbreak
    SNCB announces plans for gender neutral bathrooms
    View more

    Coronavirus: first European human-to-human transmission confirmed in Germany

    Tuesday, 28 January 2020
    At least 80 people have died from the coronavirus. Credit: Belga

    The first confirmed coronavirus patient in Germany was infected by another person within the country, the health authorities of the regional state of Bavaria, where the patient is hospitalized, announced Tuesday.

    According to AFP, this is the first case of contamination between humans on European soil, as the other patients reported in Europe having been infected during a stay in China.

    The existence of this first confirmed German patient was first communicated on Monday evening, without further details. The 33-year-old man, who works for an automotive supplier in Bavaria, was infected in January by a colleague who had come from China for a few days for training, the health authorities said.

    Related News

    The Chinese employee was in Germany from 19 to 22 January and on her return home “felt sick,” said the director of the Bavarian Health Office, Dr. Andreas Zapf. Shortly afterwards she was diagnosed with the coronavirus. 

    For the time being no further cases have been reported, but authorities are checking on a total of 40 people who have been in contact with the two infected company employees, either within the company or within the family of the German patient.

    The epidemic has now claimed more than 100 lives in China, with more than 4,500 people infected in total.

    The health of the German patient remains ‘good’, at this point, Zapf said.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job