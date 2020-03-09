 
Coronavirus: first two deaths in Germany
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 09 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: first two deaths in Germany...
Coronavirus: British supermarkets move to avert panic buying...
International School of Brussels closes due to coronavirus...
Coronavirus: Global infection tally rises to 110,000...
Parti Socialiste headquarters shut down after member tests...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 09 March 2020
    Coronavirus: first two deaths in Germany
    Coronavirus: British supermarkets move to avert panic buying
    International School of Brussels closes due to coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Global infection tally rises to 110,000
    Parti Socialiste headquarters shut down after member tests positive for coronavirus
    Red Cross to support Brussels, Liège hospitals in coronavirus screenings
    Volunteers offered €4,000 to be infected with the coronavirus
    Famous Belgian lawyer does not hire women because of #MeToo
    Video surfaces of officer hitting female protester at Women’s Day march
    Coronavirus detected at NATO Brussels HQ
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 239 confirmed cases
    The importance of practical business and corporate strategy
    Brussels’ Women’s Day march tainted by police violence reports
    Affordable Art Fair returns to Brussels
    Protests against Sunday shopping held in Brussels
    Relay For Life: walking together against cancer 
    First case of coronavirus in UCLouvain
    Coronavirus spread ‘limited’ in Belgium for now, say health authorities
    Federal government: Is this the day for a breakthrough?
    European School closes for two days due to infected parent
    View more

    Coronavirus: first two deaths in Germany

    Monday, 09 March 2020
    Credit: © Belga

    Germany recorded on Monday the first two deaths of patients infected with the new coronavirus (Covid-19), local authorities said.

    An 89-year-old woman, diagnosed on 3 March, died in Essen, North Rhine-Westphalia, despite medical treatment, the Essen town hall said in a statement.

    The other death occurred in the same area, in Heinsberg – a city near the border with the Netherland – which has been one of the larger sources of Covid-19 infection in Germany in recent weeks.

    No details have been given at this stage on this second death.

    Related News

     

    The region of North Rhine-Westphalia, close to Belgium and the Netherlands, is the German region most affected by the coronavirus. The total was recorded at 484 cases on Monday afternoon, according to the Robert-Koch Institute, which supervises research on epidemics and diseases in Germany.

    In this regional state, the most populous in Germany, several football matches could soon be played behind closed doors to prevent the spread of the virus, as in Italy.

    A total of 1,112 cases were reported in Germany on Monday afternoon.

    The Brussels Times

     

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job