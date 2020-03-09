Coronavirus: first two deaths in Germany...

Germany recorded on Monday the first two deaths of patients infected with the new coronavirus (Covid-19), local authorities said.

An 89-year-old woman, diagnosed on 3 March, died in Essen, North Rhine-Westphalia, despite medical treatment, the Essen town hall said in a statement.

The other death occurred in the same area, in Heinsberg – a city near the border with the Netherland – which has been one of the larger sources of Covid-19 infection in Germany in recent weeks.

No details have been given at this stage on this second death.

The region of North Rhine-Westphalia, close to Belgium and the Netherlands, is the German region most affected by the coronavirus. The total was recorded at 484 cases on Monday afternoon, according to the Robert-Koch Institute, which supervises research on epidemics and diseases in Germany.

In this regional state, the most populous in Germany, several football matches could soon be played behind closed doors to prevent the spread of the virus, as in Italy.

A total of 1,112 cases were reported in Germany on Monday afternoon.

