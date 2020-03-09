Coronavirus: first two deaths in Germany...

The region of North Rhine-Westphalia, close to Belgium and the Netherlands, is the German region most affected by the coronavirus. The total was recorded at 484 cases on Monday afternoon, according to the Robert-Koch Institute, which supervises research on epidemics and diseases in Germany.
In this regional state, the most populous in Germany, several football matches could soon be played behind closed doors to prevent the spread of the virus, as in Italy.
A total of 1,112 cases were reported in Germany on Monday afternoon.