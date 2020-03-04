 
Coronavirus: Germany bans export of medical protective equipment
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 04 March, 2020
Latest News:
Crowdfunding aims to put crickets on your plate...
Coronavirus: Germany bans export of medical protective equipment...
Coronavirus: air quality improves in China, Italy...
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 23 confirmed cases...
Protesters to march on EU quarter against leaders’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 04 March 2020
    Crowdfunding aims to put crickets on your plate
    Coronavirus: Germany bans export of medical protective equipment
    Coronavirus: air quality improves in China, Italy
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 23 confirmed cases
    Protesters to march on EU quarter against leaders’ handling of new migrant surge
    Gates Foundation commissions large coronavirus study from KU Leuven
    Don’t skip work over coronavirus fears, says Flemish work minister
    In 30 seconds: Why is voting important for Americans in Belgium?
    ‘They spat on me’: Chinese-Belgian targeted by coronavirus harassment in Brussels
    Uber launches fixed prices, raises fares
    Belgian universities named in top 500 worldwide
    Five new coronavirus cases in Belgium bring total count to 15
    55 new airport police, strike actions off the table
    EU dilemma: Finding a partner in Israel after elections
    Belgium’s population should reach 12.7 million by 2070
    In Photos: Americans in Belgium vote for Super Tuesday
    Coronavirus: ‘500 to 700 people in intensive care in a worst-case scenario’
    Brussels Airlines further reduces services to Italy
    Brussels Airlines sues hacker who flew to New York for free
    Coronavirus: the Netherlands reaches 24 confirmed cases
    View more

    Coronavirus: Germany bans export of medical protective equipment

    Wednesday, 04 March 2020
    Wearing face masks to prevent disease and counter pollution is common in many Asian countries. Credit: Needpix.

    Germany on Wednesday banned the export of protective medical equipment, including masks, as the outbreak of the new coronavirus is spreading with now more than 200 confirmed cases in the country, the authorities announced.

    A decree “was published today” prohibiting “the export of medical protection equipment (masks, gloves, suits, etc.)”, announced in a joint statement the Ministry of Health and the Interior.

    It aims to prevent a shortage within the county as it deals with the spread of the virus.

    Exceptions are only possible “under certain conditions”, including for humanitarian aid, the crisis unit set up by the two ministries said.

    The Situation in Germany

    In Germany, 240 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in 15 of the 16 States, according to a report by the Robert Koch Institute, the federal authority for disease control.

    Related News

    More than half of the cases are located in North Rhine-Westphalia, where the health minister announced today the purchase of one million protective masks for medical personnel.

    The Hannover industrial fair, one of the biggest events in the sector with 200,000 visitors and 5,000 exhibitors expected, has been postponed due to the epidemic and is due to open on 13 July instead of 20 April, the organisers also said on Wednesday.

    The Brussels Times

     

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job