Coronavirus: Italy extends lockdown nationwide...

Italy will extend its strict coronavirus (Covid-19) quarantine measures to the entire country as of Tuesday in an attempt to stop the continued spread of the virus, according to a widely reported update on Monday evening.

Announced by the head of the Italian government Giuseppe Conte, this call means that measures already in place in the North of Italy will now cover the entire country.

In the past days, the Italian government had already ordered lockdown in the whole of Lombardy including Milan, as well as the Venice region and parts of Piedmont and Emilia-Romagna. All cultural events were cancelled until 3 April, while night clubs, cinemas, theatres, bars, dance schools and other places where people gather in numbers are closed until then.

