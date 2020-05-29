Fake real estate agents ‘threat to the industry’...

In addition, 43 certified estate agents have been struck off the register in 2019 – which means a definitive professional ban – for not having exercised their profession in an ethically correct manner.
The Institute’s disciplinary body has also imposed 130 (temporary) suspensions.
“One of the main tasks of the IPI is to ensure that real estate agents exercise their profession in an ethical manner, so that hunters and sellers of houses are protected at all times,” the organisation pointed out.
Belgium currently has a record number of 10,630 estate agents.