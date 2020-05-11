 
Coronavirus: survey could help predict effect on real estate
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 11 May, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: survey could help predict effect on real...
Coronavirus: no professional sports in England before 1...
STIB drivers demand cleaned cars and limit on...
Real Madrid resumes training with Eden Hazard...
Police seek witness who didn’t report man jumping...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 11 May 2020
    Coronavirus: survey could help predict effect on real estate
    Coronavirus: no professional sports in England before 1 June
    STIB drivers demand cleaned cars and limit on passengers
    Real Madrid resumes training with Eden Hazard
    Police seek witness who didn’t report man jumping on tracks
    How coronavirus impacts Belgian pension tax statements
    After the crisis: Proposals for a European Health Union
    Zara, Primark, IKEA: Where Belgians shopped on day one of shop reopening
    Flanders proposes phased plan to restart events in Belgium
    Potential links between Kawasaki children disease and Covid-19 reported in New York
    Europe’s first guide horse retires after poisoning
    Lockdown: quiet reopening for Brussels shops
    Elderly remain at risk despite easing measures
    Belgian greens suggest hospitality sector rescue plan
    Belgium in Brief: Shopping? Join The Queue
    Gloves and face masks go in non-recyclable bins, waste collectors warn
    11 May: The ‘new normal’ cheat sheet
    Flemish pork farmers ask government to freeze pigs as meat market plummets
    Spain partially reopens terraces
    Coronavirus: 62 new deaths, 60 hospital admissions in Belgium
    View more

    Coronavirus: survey could help predict effect on real estate

    Monday, 11 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Results from a 2017 European survey on the real estate market could help analyse the potential effects of the new coronavirus crisis, the National Bank of Belgium (NBB) said on Monday.

    The survey showed that, despite the economic recovery and the fall in interest rates in 2017, most Belgians did not turn to riskier and more sophisticated financial assets, such as shares, bonds and savings bonds, preferring deposits and supplementary pension plans or life insurance policies.

    Compared to the previous survey (2004), Belgian households took on more debt, particularly in the form of mortgages, which increased by 22%. “Households borrowed more in relation to the value of their assets and in relation to their income, which could increase their vulnerability to a negative shock affecting their finances”, the NBB noted.

    Related Articles

     

    “While the aggregate values were not excessive, a high level of debt could nevertheless become problematic for some households,” the National Bank continued: the survey showed a growing proportion of cases in which debt is very high in relation to the gross annual household income (more than 300%) or total assets (more than 75%).

    The rise in debt levels, also in relation to total assets, means that the net wealth of Belgian households fell between 2014 and 2017. According to the NBB, that decline was more marked for younger households and the poorest.

    The information from the survey can be useful “for identifying potential vulnerabilities among households, particularly in the face of a shock to their income or the value of their assets, including taking account of their debt levels,” the NBB concluded.

    The next two waves of the survey will be carried out in 2020 and 2023.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job