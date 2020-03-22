 
Coronavirus: Angela Merkel quarantines herself
Sunday, 22 March, 2020
    Coronavirus: Angela Merkel quarantines herself

    Sunday, 22 March 2020
    Merkel has opted to self quarantine. Credit: © Belga

    Angela Merkel, who was in contact on Friday with a doctor who later tested positive for the new coronavirus, has “decided to place herself immediately under quarantine” at home, a German government spokesman said on Sunday.

    The chancellor “will be tested over the next few days” to find out if she is infected, Steffen Seibert said in a statement, adding that she would “continue her official activities in home quarantine” in Berlin.

    The German leader explained a number of new restrictions within the country aimed at tackling the spread of the virus.

    These measures – which do not stretch so far as confining people to their homes – prevent citizens from meeting in groups for at least two weeks, with the only exemption being families and people sharing a home. In line with many other European countries, restaurants will be closed except for takeout and delivery services.

    “No one wants to stand before the people and discuss such rules,” Merkel said at the announcement.

    The Brussels Times

