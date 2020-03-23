 
Coronavirus: UK goes on lockdown
Monday, 23 March, 2020
    Coronavirus: UK goes on lockdown

    Monday, 23 March 2020
    Credit: © Belga

    The United Kingdom will become the latest county to impose a national lockdown in an attempt to contain the new coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday evening.

    “No prime minister wants to enact measures like this,” said Johnson. “I know the damage that this disruption is doing and will do to people’s lives, to their businesses and to their jobs.”

    Under the new measures, people can only leave home to:

    – Shop for “basic necessities”,

    – Exercise once a day, alone or with other members of the household,

    – Seek urgent medical needs, or provide care or to help a vulnerable person,

    – Travel to and from work, but only if it is absolutely necessary and working at home is not possible.

    Gatherings of more than two people are prohibited and all non-essential stores and places of worship are closed to the public. Larger gatherings will be dispersed, said Johnson.

    Thanking everyone who is working “flat out to beat the virus,” Johnson called for unity.

    “Each and every one of us is now obliged to join together, to halt the spread of this disease. To protect our NHS and to save many many thousands of lives.”

    The Brussels Times

