 
Coronavirus: Nearly 350,000 contaminated
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 23 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Nearly 350,000 contaminated...
Funeral home turns to live-streaming amid coronavirus regulations...
‘Buy now, drink later’: Brewery helps Coronavirus closed...
Who gets Belgium’s 6 million new face masks:...
Coronavirus: Forest forbids sitting on the grass in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 23 March 2020
    Coronavirus: Nearly 350,000 contaminated
    Funeral home turns to live-streaming amid coronavirus regulations
    ‘Buy now, drink later’: Brewery helps Coronavirus closed bars
    Who gets Belgium’s 6 million new face masks: Flanders or Wallonia ?
    Coronavirus: Forest forbids sitting on the grass in its park
    Belgium in Brief: What Happens After 5 April?
    Hundreds of reports issued as police chase lockdown violators
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 3,743 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: Flanders to give €200 to temporarily unemployed
    Coronavirus: STIB increases frequency to hospitals
    ‘Unlikely’ that Belgium will lift lockdown on 5 April, government virologist says
    Antwerp hospitals launch online coronavirus symptoms survey
    Coronavirus: some persistent myths set straight
    Coronavirus: nearly a billion people in lockdown
    Two jihadist widows awaiting extradition to Belgium
    Six million masks arrive Sunday evening
    Coronavirus: Netherlands death toll rises to 179
    Coronavirus: Angela Merkel quarantines herself
    Coronavirus: Facebook slows down in Europe to avoid congestion
    Financial measures: mortgage repayment holiday until September
    View more

    Coronavirus: Nearly 350,000 contaminated

    Monday, 23 March 2020
    Source: Pixabay

    The new coronavirus (Covid-19) has affected a total of 341,722 people and has taken 14,765 lives so far, Johns Hopkins University reported on its website on Monday.

    According to Johns Hopkins’ calculations, China has the largest amount of people infected with 81,454 cases, with Italy and the United States in second and third place, reporting 59,138 and 35,224 cases respectively. Spain (29,909), Germany (24,904) and Iran (21,638) are also being hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

    Most coronavirus-related deaths have occurred in Italy (5,476), with China (3,153), Spain (1,813) and France (674) being the next three countries with the most deaths.

    Related Articles

     

    On the positive side, 98,869 people in total have been cured, including 59,882 in China, where a potential vaccine has recently been developed that is being prepared for human testing.

    While it’s too early to say that the peak is over in Belgium, today’s numbers show “a slight decrease in confirmed new cases and the number of deaths,” virologist Steven Van Gucht said. While it remains unclear when the coronavirus pandemic will be under control, countries including Italy, France and Belgium are likely to continue their lockdowns past the current dates.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job