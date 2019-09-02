 
15 days driving ban, but no alcohol lock for drink-driving former Flemish Parliament President
Monday, 02 September, 2019
    15 days driving ban, but no alcohol lock for drink-driving former Flemish Parliament President

    Monday, 02 September 2019
    Credit: Belga

    The Flemish Parliament’s former President and current mayor of Dessel, Kris Van Dijck (N-VA), was sentenced by Turnhout Police Court to a fine of € 1,600 and to a 2-week driving prohibition, we learned on Monday. 

    While still presiding the Flemish parliament, Van Dijck appeared in court for having caused a car accident while under the influence on the night of 2 to 3 July.

    Van Dijck bumped his car into a parked lorry after an evening at a café in Dessel, where he is mayor. A test showed that 2.5 hours after the accident he still had 1.42 % alcohol in his blood. His driver’s license was then withdrawn for six hours. After the facts, Van Dijck said he was “deeply ashamed”: “This should never have happened.”

    The prosecution asked for a 15-day driving ban, € 1,600 fine and the installation of an anti-alcohol blocking for a year in the mayor’s vehicle. 

    The judge accepted the first two requirements but did not impose an alcohol lock, reports Belgian media.

    A week and a half after the accident, Van Dijck resigned as President of Flemish Parliament.  His image had already been damaged by drunk driving, but his position became untenable after a story was leaked accusing him of helping a call girl receive unemployment benefits.

    The Brussels Times

