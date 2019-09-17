 
Hundreds protest Congolese president’s first official visit to Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 17 September, 2019
Latest News:
Dutch-speaking parents told spelling of newborn’s name ‘does...
Belgians want electric cars but find it too...
Hundreds protest Congolese president’s first official visit to...
Brexit: Gibraltar calls elections ahead of October 31...
Man (22) arrested concerning grenade explosion in Antwerp...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 17 September 2019
    Dutch-speaking parents told spelling of newborn’s name ‘does not exist’
    Belgians want electric cars but find it too expensive, barometer finds
    Hundreds protest Congolese president’s first official visit to Belgium
    Brexit: Gibraltar calls elections ahead of October 31 leave date
    Man (22) arrested concerning grenade explosion in Antwerp
    Ryanair: a day of action of ‘international solidarity’ in Belgium on 27 September
    Fewer solar power green certificates to be issued in Belgium
    Brexit: UK Supreme Court to begin hearing on suspension of parliament
    Thousands support Belgian family’s fundraiser for world’s most expensive medicine
    Johnson thought Brexit would lose 2016 referendum, says former British Prime Minister
    Antwerp: €25.5 million in fines for violations in low emissions zone
    Belgium in Brief: Aalst carnival faces UNESCO, Cuppa with a cop and Brexit imports
    Aalst mayor to defend city carnival against UNESCO’s anti-Semitism accusations
    Police violence complaint lodged after incident in Ixelles
    Ostend will also have a car free Sunday
    ‘UFO’ spotted above Ghent was exploding weather balloon
    Tax hike on residence permit applications for foreigners overturned
    Brexit: Belgian exports to the United Kingdom begin to fall
    Rail companies faced with heavy fines over deadly Buizingen train crash
    British Prime Minister pulls out of press conference in Luxembourg after being booed
    View more

    Hundreds protest Congolese president’s first official visit to Belgium

    Tuesday, 17 September 2019
    Credit: © Belga

    Day one of the Congolese president’s first official visit in the country saw hundreds show up at the foreign affairs ministry to protest Belgium’s support of a president they see as illegitimate.

    Between 100 and 150 demonstrators marched up to Brussels’ Egmont palace, which houses the foreign affairs ministry, booing and chanting out a list of accusations against president Félix Tshisekedi.

    Banging on pans and wrapped in the flag of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the protesters carried banners and protests signs calling Tshisekedi a “pseudo-president,” an “usurper” and a “national shame,” according to the Belga news agency.

    Tuesday’s protest against the leader’s narrow presidential victory draws further attention to Tshisekedi’s symbolic four-day visit to Belgium, which marks his first visit to continental Europe since he was elected to power in December.

    The official trip could also signal a shift in the country’s foreign policy, as Tshisekedi is the first Congolese president to visit Belgium since 2007.

    The protesters called out Belgian leaders for recognising Tshisekedi as DRC’s president, singling out the outgoing minister of foreign affairs, Didier Reynders, who they labelled a “collaborationist.”

    Belgian and Congolese NGOs called on Belgian leaders to use Tshisekedi’s visit to push for human rights and rule of law reforms in the country.

    “Belgium can play a role with its Congolese partners by supporting institutional reforms and the fight against impunity and corruption,” and by supporting human rights, the Brussels-based Justice & Peace NGO said.

    The Congolese president is next expected to meet with Belgian business representatives, with a visit to the Port of Antwerp slated for Wednesday.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job