 
Hairdressers angry at being allowed to stay open
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 18 March, 2020
Latest News:
Hairdressers angry at being allowed to stay open...
Coronavirus: China starts testing a vaccine on humans...
Belgium races to avoid Italy-style scenario as hospitalisations...
TB vaccine considered in fight against coronavirus...
Brussels Airlines asks for €200 million government support...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 18 March 2020
    Hairdressers angry at being allowed to stay open
    Coronavirus: China starts testing a vaccine on humans
    Belgium races to avoid Italy-style scenario as hospitalisations near 500
    TB vaccine considered in fight against coronavirus
    Brussels Airlines asks for €200 million government support
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium Shuts Down
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 1,486 confirmed cases
    Distilleries switch to making alcohol for hand sanitiser
    Coronavirus: EU leaders agree to external border shutdown
    Coronavirus: Deliveroo makes all orders ‘contact-free’
    Ignoring new measures could lead to a fine or imprisonment
    Brussels Stock Exchange down slightly at opening
    Coronavirus: Belgium enters nation-wide shutdown from noon
    Brussels stops evictions during shutdown
    Coronavirus: What are the new measures in Belgium?
    Coronavirus: 720 Belgians to be repatriated from Morocco
    EU watchdog launches audit of the fight against fake news
    New test to diagnose coronavirus developed by University of Namur
    Coronavirus: Less pollution in Northern Italy
    Coronavirus: Social media rallies to shop for those in need
    View more

    Hairdressers angry at being allowed to stay open

    Wednesday, 18 March 2020
    No room for social distancing © PxHere

    Coiffure.org, the sector federation for the hairdressing industry, has criticised the “incomprehensible” decision by the government to allow hair salons to remain open on weekdays while all other non-essential retail businesses have to close.

    On the announcement of the new lockdown measures, emphasis was laid not only on staying inside as much as possible, but also on social distancing when outside: maintaining a distance of at least 1.5m from other people.

    For those shops that are allowed to open – shops selling food for humans and animals, pharmacies and night shops until 22.00 – customers must be limited so that each person has an area of 10 square metres.

    But, the hairdressers argue, such social distancing is not possible in their work. A hairdresser cannot stay 1.5m away from the client.

    In addition, hair salons are only allowed to stay open by appointment, and only one hairdresser and one client are allowed inside the salon at any one time. That signifies a fraction of the number of clients who can be seen in one day.

    What is even more concerning is that the customer is not conscious of the gravity of the matter, and we are receiving a great deal of messages from hairdressers who are experiencing pressure from their customers,” the federation says in a statement published on its website.

    People refuse to cancel their appointments, and expect to be able to turn up as usual. And, thanks to the measures taken by the government, they expect to get the same service from their hairdresser as before.”

    In the meantime, hairdressers are under mental pressure from having to deal with clients who may be infected, and at such close quarters.

    And yet, because they are not being obliged to close, hairdressers are not entitled to the compensation being offered by the various governments – €4,000 for the period until 3 April, and €160 a day thereafter.

    Hairdressers are faced with the choice “between cholera and the plague” – either to close down without the compensation available to others, or to carry on with major risk to the health of customers, staff and themselves.

    An extremely controversial decision by our federal government, and one we will continue to contest,” the federation concludes.

    The health of hairdressers and of the entire sector is of primary importance, and for that reason we intend to intensify the pressure, together with our partners Unizo and UCM [organisations in Flanders and Wallonia who represent the self-employed] to convince the government that this situation is no longer tolerable.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job