 
Coronavirus: Ryanair will not fly with empty middle seats
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 23 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Ryanair will not fly with empty middle...
Coronavirus app is not necessary for tracing, says...
States of emergency to fight the coronavirus a...
National Security Council on Friday: what will be...
Coronavirus: the end of low-cost flying?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 23 April 2020
    Coronavirus: Ryanair will not fly with empty middle seats
    Coronavirus app is not necessary for tracing, says task force
    States of emergency to fight the coronavirus a threat to press freedom
    National Security Council on Friday: what will be discussed?
    Coronavirus: the end of low-cost flying?
    Decisions will be made at the security council, ‘not in the press’
    Investigations into two allegations of police violence in Brussels
    Coronavirus: Rock Werchter offers vouchers, not refunds
    Iran frees more than 1,000 foreign prisoners, but not VUB professor Djalali
    UK starts human trials of Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday
    Video game sales reach record high amid lockdown
    Netherlands wants to fully open primary schools before the summer
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s excess mortality is 80%
    Excess mortality: up to 169% in some Flemish cities
    Coronavirus: Inviting friends over still not allowed, says De Block
    Belgium in Brief: An ‘Almost Criminal’ Leak
    Coronavirus: ‘keep teachers nearing retirement away from classrooms’
    Coronavirus: 230 new deaths, 211 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Coronavirus: Banks increase estimates of economic damage
    Belgian hospital wants to research immunity to second infection
    View more

    Coronavirus: Ryanair will not fly with empty middle seats

    Thursday, 23 April 2020
    Ryanair will not fly if the middle seat has to stay empty to enforce social distancing, the company's CEO said. Credit: Belga

    Irish low-cost airline Ryanair will not resume its flights when travel restrictions are lifted if authorities force them to leave the middle seats empty, the company’s CEO said.

    If air traffic in Europe were to start up again in July, Ryanair would immediately be able to resume 40% of its flights, with planes about 50% to 60% full, according to Michael O’Leary, the company’s CEO.

    In August, the company would increase the number of flights to 60%, and 80% in September, before falling back to 60% during the winter season, when it is generally less busy.

    However, that will not happen if “some entirely ineffective social distancing measures like having middle seats empty” were implemented “because if middle seats are empty, we’re not returning to flying at all,” O’Leary told the Financial Times, adding that the company had already contacted the Irish government to say that if it introduced such a rule “either the government pays for the middle seat or we won’t fly.”

    Related News:

     

    “We can’t make money on 66% load factors. Even if you do that, the middle seat doesn’t deliver any social distancing, so it’s kind of an idiotic idea that doesn’t achieve anything anyway,” O’Leary said.

    However, conditions for a resumption of air travel are likely to include a requirement to leave the middle seat vacant on flights, Alexandre de Juniac, the director-general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) told the Reuters press agency.

    On Wednesday, the European Commission also announced that it is considering social distancing on flights and in airports as part of the rules for the safe reopening of air travel when coronavirus pandemic lockdowns end.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job