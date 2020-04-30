 
Charleroi Airport postpones possible restart until early June
Thursday, 30 April, 2020
    Charleroi Airport postpones possible restart until early June

    Thursday, 30 April 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The Belgian airport of Charleroi, which initially estimated that it would be able to gradually restart its activities from 4 May, has postponed its possible restart to early June, without specifying the date.

    Due to the coronavirus crisis, Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) decided to suspend all its commercial activities from 24 March.

    The airport is facing an “unprecedented” situation which requires an in-depth and ongoing study of the situation to prepare as best as possible for the resumption of activities, it said.

    Following the recommendations of the federal government, which prohibits all non-essential travel abroad until at least 8 June, the airport stated that it will not be able to resume its commercial activities before the beginning of next month.

    The final date for the reopening of the facilities to passengers and airlines will have to be confirmed at a later date, depending on how the situation develops, it stated.

    The relaunch will be partial and gradual, taking account of the opening of the borders of the countries served from Charleroi and their conditions and restrictions on access.

    Until then, only medical, state and maintenance flights will be operated. Additionally, Charleroi Airport assured that it would put various health measures in place to guarantee the safety of all airport staff and users.

    The Brussels Times

