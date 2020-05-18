 
Monday, 18 May, 2020
    Emirates may cut 30,000 jobs

    Monday, 18 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The Dubai-based aeronautics group Emirates is reportedly planning to cut up to 30,000 jobs to deal with the coronavirus crisis, according to Bloomberg News.

    The news agency cited people familiar with the matter. Nearly the whole fleet of Emirates is currently grounded because of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

    The Emirates group has more than 100,000 employees and is looking for ways to reduce its costs. The group is “also considering accelerating the retirement of its fleet of A380s,” Bloomberg reported.

    The Dubai government has already announced state aid to Emirates, the largest airline in the Gulf and a major provider of intercontinental flights.

    The entire aviation industry is affected by coronavirus. Many airlines, including Brussels Airlines, are asking for state aid, cutting jobs and/or offering a reduced number of destinations.

    The Brussels Times

