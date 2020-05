Brussels Airlines management favours structural solutions over temporary measures, its management said on Wednesday.

Management was reacting to a proposal by pilots to take a 45% pay cut until 2023, which they say would save the company up to €100 million.



Related Articles

“To achieve structural profitability and thus solid growth, it is necessary to reduce costs and increase efficiency and productivity,” the airline stressed.

Brussels Airlines nevertheless indicated that it took “good note” of the pilots’ proposal. The airline’s management is “open to discussing all the proposals on the negotiating table in order to ensure the company’s continuity and create a strong competitive position for Brussels Airlines in the long term,” it said.



The Brussels Times