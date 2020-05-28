Tax online giants, says Belgian trade federation...

Comeos, the federation for trade and services, is asking to tax Amazon and Zalando to support Belgian businesses in distress, L’Echo reported on Thursday.

This suggestion is part of Comeos’ recovery plan, called “Hermes.” The plan was sent to authorities on Tuesday.

Besides taxing digital activities (including value added tax, excise, environmental tax and corporate tax), Comeos is requesting the extension of measures like temporary unemployment and the moratorium against bankruptcies. They also want deferral of VAT, social security and other tax bills until the end of 2020.

The House Finance and Budget Committee had rejected a draft bill from aimed at taxing Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon in March 2019.

Given the lack of agreement with landlords over rent of commercial spaces, Comeos also called for the appointment of an ombudsman by the federal government in order to find a solution that suits everyone.

Finally, the federation is asking for a reduction in charges on low wages (between €1,800 and €2,400 gross per month).

The Brussels Times