 
European Central Bank keeps interest rates at historic low
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 04 June, 2020
Latest News:
European Central Bank keeps interest rates at historic...
Belgium condemned for poor prison conditions...
The price of lockdown: VAT income down 84%...
Brussels fireman hit by complaint over use of...
Courts fear being swamped with corona cases...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 04 June 2020
    European Central Bank keeps interest rates at historic low
    Belgium condemned for poor prison conditions
    The price of lockdown: VAT income down 84% in April
    Brussels fireman hit by complaint over use of racist slur
    Courts fear being swamped with corona cases
    Cross-border e-commerce booms in Europe
    1 in 5 Flemish people drink more alcohol during lockdown
    Port of Antwerp is a European hub for illegal pesticides
    Black Lives Matter: discussions underway for new protest
    Belgium in Brief: Everything Is Allowed, Except When It Is Not
    Antimalarial drug does not necessarily prevent coronavirus
    Picnicking in the park allowed again from Monday
    Coronavirus: Antwerp’s summer festival will go forward in July
    Coronavirus: 21 hospital admissions, 89 discharged in Belgium
    Antwerp abandons all cash payments for parking
    Sanitary company Van Marcke develops contact-tracing app
    Belgium’s 6 ‘Golden Rules’ of deconfinement
    Every resident will receive face mask by next week, PM says
    €402 million proposed for recruiting and training healthcare staff
    Regionalise healthcare, says Flemish umbrella organisation
    View more

    European Central Bank keeps interest rates at historic low

    Thursday, 04 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The European Central Bank (ECB) will keep its interest rates at their historically low level, the bank announced on Thursday.

    The bank shared a number of monetary policy decisions in a press release.

    “The Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels until it has seen the inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to, but below, 2% within its projection horizon,” the ECB said.

    The bank’s interest rates are currently at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50%.

    Related Articles

     

    Additionally, “the envelope for the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) will be increased by €600 billion to a total of €1,350 billion,” the bank announced.

    The bank is also extending the period during which net purchases can be made under the PEPP, which is aimed at limiting the effects of the coronavirus health crisis, from the end of December 2020 to “at least the end of June 2021.”

    In addition, the bank said it will reinvest until at least the end of 2022 the amounts of the PEPP loans when they are repaid to the bank by the borrowers.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times