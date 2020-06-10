Multinational bus company Eurolines may go bankrupt...

Flixbus intends to request the opening of bankruptcy proceedings for its subsidiary Eurolines, several trade unions of Eurolines said on Wednesday.

This could “put more than 100 employees in great difficulty,” the unions said.

“FlixBus, the sole shareholder of Eurolines, would like it to be placed in judicial liqiudation a few months after buying it from Transdev, which would lead to the dismissal of all its employees in the short term and without means, as well as leaving its suppliers on the sidelines,” the trade unions denounced in a statement.

Eurolines has about 115 employees and was bought by Flixbus at the end of April 2019.

Flixbus is taking advantage of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis to “deliver the final blow” to Eurolines and “get rid of dozens of employees,” the unions criticised.

According to them, the German group “refused to look for a buyer” and “wants to get rid of a shell that it has itself emptied by gradually replacing the few Eurolines coach lines that it had kept with those of FlixBus.”

“We are not going to communicate on a procedure that is not official,” said Yvan Lefranc-Morin, managing director of FlixBus France, interviewed by AFP.

According to one of the unions, an extraordinary social and economic committee (CSE) is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

The Brussels Times