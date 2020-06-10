 
Multinational bus company Eurolines may go bankrupt
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 10 June, 2020
Latest News:
Lockdown: 95% of summer weddings in Belgium cancelled...
‘Assassin’: another Leopold II statue vandalised...
Trips in Belgium: SNCB doubles down on safety...
Multinational bus company Eurolines may go bankrupt...
Spain slaps Prince Joachim with €10,000 fine over...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 10 June 2020
    Lockdown: 95% of summer weddings in Belgium cancelled
    ‘Assassin’: another Leopold II statue vandalised
    Trips in Belgium: SNCB doubles down on safety measures
    Multinational bus company Eurolines may go bankrupt
    Spain slaps Prince Joachim with €10,000 fine over lockdown party
    Belgium to investigate airlines for misleading consumers
    All 1,500 Swissport Belgium employees will lose their job
    Footage and claims of police violence emerge after BLM protest
    Saint-Josse forbids sex work until 1 July
    European Central Bank may consider setting up ‘bad bank’
    Organisations launch campaign against ethnic profiling by police
    Confirmed: Germany will lift border controls from 15 June
    EU could reopen external borders from 1 July
    National Bank predicts 16% negative growth in second quarter
    Global economy expected to shrink by at least 6%
    Belgium in Brief: Leopold II Falls
    University of Mons takes down Leopold II statue
    Exit strategists consider local level containment measures
    EU auditors: Intensive farming a main cause of biodiversity loss in Europe
    Ghent archaeologists help uncover buried Roman city
    View more

    Multinational bus company Eurolines may go bankrupt

    Wednesday, 10 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Flixbus intends to request the opening of bankruptcy proceedings for its subsidiary Eurolines, several trade unions of Eurolines said on Wednesday.

    This could “put more than 100 employees in great difficulty,” the unions said.

    “FlixBus, the sole shareholder of Eurolines, would like it to be placed in judicial liqiudation a few months after buying it from Transdev, which would lead to the dismissal of all its employees in the short term and without means, as well as leaving its suppliers on the sidelines,” the trade unions denounced in a statement.

    Related Article

     

    Eurolines has about 115 employees and was bought by Flixbus at the end of April 2019.

    Flixbus is taking advantage of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis to “deliver the final blow” to Eurolines and “get rid of dozens of employees,” the unions criticised.

    According to them, the German group “refused to look for a buyer” and “wants to get rid of a shell that it has itself emptied by gradually replacing the few Eurolines coach lines that it had kept with those of FlixBus.”

    “We are not going to communicate on a procedure that is not official,” said Yvan Lefranc-Morin, managing director of FlixBus France, interviewed by AFP.

    According to one of the unions, an extraordinary social and economic committee (CSE) is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

    The Brussels Times