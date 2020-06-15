First post lockdown flight takes off from Brussels Airport

This news comes in spite of fears that the resumption of flights could be impacted by the bankruptcy of Brussels Airport’s ground handler Swissport a week before flights were set to resume after the lockdown. According to a statement from the airport on Friday, however, 90% of resumed flights will not experience any difficulties.
“90% of flights at Brussels Airport are covered. We are ready to restart from Monday,” Nathalie Pierard, spokesperson for Brussels Airport, told The Brussels Times. “The two other main airlines, TUI and Ryanair, already work with Aviapartners, so there will not be any issues for their part,” she added.
As of Monday, Belgian residents can travel to several countries within Europe as they begin to reopen their borders after months of lockdown.
France, Italy, Liechtenstein, Poland or Switzerland are among some of the countries to which residents of Belgium are allowed to travel without any apparent restrictions or mandatory conditions, according to the ministry of foreign affairs.