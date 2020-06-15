First post lockdown flight takes off from Brussels Airport

The first post lockdown flight has taken off from Brussels Airport today, marking a start to the official easing of measures on travel across Europe.

Destined for Rome, flight SN3175 took off ar 7:30 AM on an A320 aircraft, more commonly known by its nickname of ‘Trident.’

7.30 am – 15 June 2020: there it goes! Flight SN3175 @FlyingBrussels direction Rome is taking to the skies. The first flight for leisure travel in months. Happy to see you travelling through #brusselsairport again 😍 Welcome back! #safetravel pic.twitter.com/gFfHNfJW1v — Brussels Airport (@BrusselsAirport) June 15, 2020

This news comes in spite of fears that the resumption of flights could be impacted by the bankruptcy of Brussels Airport’s ground handler Swissport a week before flights were set to resume after the lockdown. According to a statement from the airport on Friday, however, 90% of resumed flights will not experience any difficulties.

“90% of flights at Brussels Airport are covered. We are ready to restart from Monday,” Nathalie Pierard, spokesperson for Brussels Airport, told The Brussels Times. “The two other main airlines, TUI and Ryanair, already work with Aviapartners, so there will not be any issues for their part,” she added.

As of Monday, Belgian residents can travel to several countries within Europe as they begin to reopen their borders after months of lockdown.

France, Italy, Liechtenstein, Poland or Switzerland are among some of the countries to which residents of Belgium are allowed to travel without any apparent restrictions or mandatory conditions, according to the ministry of foreign affairs.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times