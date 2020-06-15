 
First post lockdown flight takes off from Brussels Airport
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 15 June, 2020
Latest News:
Thalys returns to Germany as borders reopen...
Belgium in Brief: The Borders Reopen...
First post lockdown flight takes off from Brussels...
Wanted cat Lee is on his way to...
Refunds now possible for cancelled TUI flights...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 15 June 2020
    Thalys returns to Germany as borders reopen
    Belgium in Brief: The Borders Reopen
    First post lockdown flight takes off from Brussels Airport
    Wanted cat Lee is on his way to Peru
    Refunds now possible for cancelled TUI flights
    Coronavirus possibly caused a million deaths in 1890, says Marc Van Ranst
    Paedophile priest found free in Switzerland after conviction in Belgium
    Wilmès faces Belgium’s government formation puzzle
    Coronavirus: 71 new infections, 17 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Over 190 new infections registered in Germany
    Face mask distribution: when and how?
    ‘Crook’: Julius Caesar statue vandalized in Flanders
    Looting: 23 people arrested in Brussels
    Belgians can travel in Europe from Monday
    Flanders stops cooperation with imams on radicalised prisoners
    Brussels galleries to hold open-door weekend
    Anti-racists, far-right demonstrators protest in London
    Coronavirus: Concert at Mini-Europe to be streamed on Sunday night
    New investigation against former FIFA president
    Blokker plans to take over debt-stricken Hema
    View more

    First post lockdown flight takes off from Brussels Airport

    Monday, 15 June 2020
    7.30 am – 15 June 2020: Flight SN3175 to Rome. Credit: Brussels Airlines.

    The first post lockdown flight has taken off from Brussels Airport today, marking a start to the official easing of measures on travel across Europe.

    Destined for Rome, flight SN3175 took off ar 7:30 AM on an A320 aircraft, more commonly known by its nickname of ‘Trident.’

    This news comes in spite of fears that the resumption of flights could be impacted by the bankruptcy of Brussels Airport’s ground handler Swissport a week before flights were set to resume after the lockdown. According to a statement from the airport on Friday, however, 90% of resumed flights will not experience any difficulties. 

    Related News

     

    “90% of flights at Brussels Airport are covered. We are ready to restart from Monday,” Nathalie Pierard, spokesperson for Brussels Airport, told The Brussels Times. “The two other main airlines, TUI and Ryanair, already work with Aviapartners, so there will not be any issues for their part,” she added.

    As of Monday, Belgian residents can travel to several countries within Europe as they begin to reopen their borders after months of lockdown.

    France, Italy, Liechtenstein, Poland or Switzerland are among some of the countries to which residents of Belgium are allowed to travel without any apparent restrictions or mandatory conditions, according to the ministry of foreign affairs.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times