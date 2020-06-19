 
BMW announces 6,000 layoffs worldwide
Friday, 19 June, 2020
    BMW announces 6,000 layoffs worldwide

    Friday, 19 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    German car manufacturer BMW will cut 6,000 jobs around the world, while trying to limit layoffs without compensation, Belga News Agency reported.

    An agreement has reportedly been reached with the works council.

    This is the biggest reduction in the workforce for BMW since 2009. Several measures have already been decided, such as the use of early retirement and a reduction in the number of hours to be worked.

    In addition, a number of vacant positions will not be replaced. BMW will continue to invest in training, however, and promises to hire 1,200 trainees this year and in 2021.

    Around 126,000 people work for the Bavarian manufacturer worldwide. In general, some 5,000 employees leave the company every year, half of whom retire.

    Like other major players in the sector, BMW has seen its sales plummet due to the coronavirus crisis, already warning earlier this year of a difficult second quarter.

    In Belgium, the market for new car sales has also dropped due to the new coronavirus (Covid-19), and it is expected not to fully recover in the next four years.

