 
Antwerp scraps taxi laws to encourage Uber’s arrival
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 01 July, 2020
Latest News:
Antwerp scraps taxi laws to encourage Uber’s arrival...
Flemish far-right party spends three times more than...
Flemish city cannot impose use of face masks...
Coronavirus: average of 84 new infections per day...
Belgium still investigating murder of first Congolese Prime...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 01 July 2020
    Antwerp scraps taxi laws to encourage Uber’s arrival
    Flemish far-right party spends three times more than political rivals on Facebook ads
    Flemish city cannot impose use of face masks in supermarkets
    Coronavirus: average of 84 new infections per day in Belgium
    Belgium still investigating murder of first Congolese Prime Minister
    WHO Director-General declares contact tracing a failure
    Ixelles will remove bust of Leopold II’s ‘ruthless’ colonial general
    End of passenger limits on Walloon public transport
    Leopold II bust removed in Ghent on Congo’s Independence Day
    Cheatsheet: What changes on 1 July?
    Dutch-language mistakes found on newly unveiled plaque for Congolese independence
    First Flemish city makes masks mandatory in supermarkets
    What Phase 4 means for your summer
    US could reach 100,000 new infections a day without intervention
    Floating barrier to keep migrants out nears completion in Greece
    American sharing e-bike Wheels launched in Brussels
    Weddings with up to 50 people allowed in July, 100 in August
    ‘Revenge porn’ victims given new support in Belgium
    EU confirms ban on US citizens when borders reopen
    Air France could cut thousands of jobs by 2022
    View more

    Antwerp scraps taxi laws to encourage Uber’s arrival

    Wednesday, 01 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Ride-hailing company Uber will be allowed to operate in Antwerp from now on, as the city council has scrapped the city’s existing taxi regulations.

    In Belgium, Uber mainly operates in and around Brussels. However, by deregulating taxi services in Antwerp, more competition will become possible, which should benefit mobility.

    On Tuesday, the city decided to abolish the limit on the maximum number of taxis in Antwerp, and gave taxi companies the power to set their own prices.

    The decision is a consequence of the new Flemish taxi decree, according to Antwerp alderman for Mobility Koen Kennis, which was meant to modernise taxi services in Flanders.

    Uber would be welcome to start operating in several Flemish central cities, according to Kennis. “But, and this is very important: no cowboy tricks to undercut the competition,” he told De Morgen.

    Related News:

     

    “Antwerp is rolling out the red carpet for international platforms. They take advantage of this [measure] to set their prices so low that everyone else is pushed off the market. Then, they set a high price themselves,” Koen Van Oorschot of the professional association of Antwerp taxi companies told VRT.

    “The sector seems to be stuck in the past. Everything will probably have to become a bit more digital and flexible. Additionally, everyone will still have to comply with social legislation,” Kennis added.

    In an open letter with the mobility aldermen from Ghent and Leuven, Kennis invited Uber to help make the taxi industry emission-free by 2025.

    Only the far-left PVDA party voted against the proposal in the city council, and the Green party abstained. According to the trade unions, however, the council’s decision is “one big experiment, the side effects of which are insufficiently known today.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times