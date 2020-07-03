 
Over 10,000 travellers at Brussels Airport for the first time since lockdown
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 03 July, 2020
Latest News:
Over 10,000 travellers at Brussels Airport for the...
Mass arrests after police eavesdrop on criminals...
EU citizens allowed to return from countries with...
Care workers will receive first federal protective equipment...
Leuven makes face masks mandatory on markets...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 03 July 2020
    Over 10,000 travellers at Brussels Airport for the first time since lockdown
    Mass arrests after police eavesdrop on criminals
    EU citizens allowed to return from countries with travel restrictions
    Care workers will receive first federal protective equipment packages
    Leuven makes face masks mandatory on markets
    Croatia lifts coronavirus travel restrictions for Belgian tourists
    3 in 4 Belgians want mandatory face masks in businesses
    EU takes legal action to ensure refunds of coronavirus cancelled trips
    Vote on key changes to Belgium’s abortion rights law blocked for the third time
    Right-wing extremism gained momentum in 2019, report shows
    Structural racism, colonial bias and invisible artists: The struggles of a black art historian in Brussels
    Belgium in Brief: Don’t Book A Flight Yet
    Brussels residents urged to throw used face masks away at home
    Derek Blyth’s hidden secrets of Brussels
    More than one in four workers on temporary unemployment during crisis
    Belgium ready for second coronavirus wave, minister says
    Finland discreetly removes swastika from air force emblem
    Brussels ‘unexpectedly’ closes down two more car tunnels for summer works
    Over 70% of Belgians want to radically reduce their working hours
    Belgian far-right ‘restores’ Congo monument in Cinquantenaire Park
    View more

    Over 10,000 travellers at Brussels Airport for the first time since lockdown

    Friday, 03 July 2020
    Credit: CreativeCommons.

    Over 10,000 passengers were recorded in Brussels Airport on Wednesday, for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic first hit Belgium.

    On the first day of the summer holidays, 11,140 travellers arrived or departed from the airport, a spokesperson told the Belga news agency

    Wednesday’s uptick in passenger traffic comes as the airport emerges from a slump brought on by the coronavirus lockdown.

    Related News:

     

    As the pandemic picked up steam in March, about 40% of flights were cancelled at the airport, dealing a blow to a positive growth trend which saw traffic swell constantly for the past three years.

    Airport officials say that passenger traffic will keep growing rapidly after this initial spike, which comes after Belgium lifted border restrictions EU and Schengen area passengers on 15 June.

    “On Friday, we expect to have more than 15,000 passengers and, by the second half of July, to break past the 20,000-passenger mark,” the spokesperson said.

    In a move to further boost business after the lockdown slump, the airport is also preparing to launch some 40 new destinations and increase the number of flights per day to 250 by the start of August, up from the current 140, which coincides with a decision by the EU lift border restrictions to just over a dozen non-EU countries.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times