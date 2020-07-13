 
TUI cancels trips booked to ‘red zones’
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 13 July, 2020
Latest News:
TUI cancels trips booked to ‘red zones’...
Coronavirus immunity could be gone in a matter...
Asylum seekers who ‘abuse the system’ may be...
Rising infections see Belgium ‘going in the wrong...
250,000 inhabitants of Manila go back into confinement...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 13 July 2020
    TUI cancels trips booked to ‘red zones’
    Coronavirus immunity could be gone in a matter of months, study finds
    Asylum seekers who ‘abuse the system’ may be arrested, De Block says
    Rising infections see Belgium ‘going in the wrong direction,’ says Van Ranst
    250,000 inhabitants of Manila go back into confinement
    New virus variant responsible for majority of global Covid-19 infections
    Russia claims successful completion of clinical trial for coronavirus vaccine
    Belgium’s Traffic Light Travel System, simplified
    Belgium in Brief: What Is An Orange Zone?
    Polish election results may mean limitation of LGBTQ rights
    ‘Disproportionate’ lockdown of virus hit Catalan city overturned by court
    Belgium to quarantine travellers from 18 more EU areas
    Worldwide infections reach 24h record high
    Malta will allow Belgians again from Wednesday
    New coronavirus infections in Belgium rise for third day in a row
    Woman arrested for attacking Lidl staff who told her to wear a mask
    8.5 million free face masks still available in Belgian pharmacies
    Belgians open their gardens to travellers for a lockdown-proof summer
    Argenta shuts down 143 cash machines after new cyber-attack
    Coronavirus: returning Australians face whopping quarantine bill
    View more
    Share article:

    TUI cancels trips booked to ‘red zones’

    Monday, 13 July 2020
    © Belga

    The tour operator TUI had already cancelled trips to code red areas such as Sweden and the Portuguese, spokesperson Piet Demeyere said on Monday.

    “Sweden had been the subject of questions for some time now and we had very few requests from travellers,” explained Piet Demeyere, who added that the Scandinavian country was not a flagship destination for the tour operator.

    Related News

     

    TUI had already taken the decision to cancel the trips, even before Foreign Affairs placed the country in the red zone. A similar decision had been taken with regard to Lisbon.

    Other European destinations are not concerned for the time being. “One-third of our offer is not yet on sale because it concerns countries outside the Schengen area such as Turkey and Tunisia,” the spokesman added. “We’re still waiting for the government’s green light, but travel to these countries is certainly suspended until August 4th.”

    The current system in Belgium has seen destinations split into Red, orange and green zones – with different measures for each zone. For an explanation, click here. 

    The Brussels Times