TUI cancels trips booked to ‘red zones’...

The tour operator TUI had already cancelled trips to code red areas such as Sweden and the Portuguese, spokesperson Piet Demeyere said on Monday.

“Sweden had been the subject of questions for some time now and we had very few requests from travellers,” explained Piet Demeyere, who added that the Scandinavian country was not a flagship destination for the tour operator.

TUI had already taken the decision to cancel the trips, even before Foreign Affairs placed the country in the red zone. A similar decision had been taken with regard to Lisbon.

Other European destinations are not concerned for the time being. “One-third of our offer is not yet on sale because it concerns countries outside the Schengen area such as Turkey and Tunisia,” the spokesman added. “We’re still waiting for the government’s green light, but travel to these countries is certainly suspended until August 4th.”

The current system in Belgium has seen destinations split into Red, orange and green zones – with different measures for each zone. For an explanation, click here.

The Brussels Times