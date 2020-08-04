   
Employers must not pay salary of staff quarantined after trip abroad
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 04 August, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium passes mark of 70,000 coronavirus infections...
Employers must not pay salary of staff quarantined...
Brussels fire brigade could strike over ‘inhumane’ working...
Belgium adds Lithuania to list of red zones...
1,200 Brussels restaurants might not survive past autumn...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 04 August 2020
    Belgium passes mark of 70,000 coronavirus infections
    Employers must not pay salary of staff quarantined after trip abroad
    Brussels fire brigade could strike over ‘inhumane’ working conditions
    Belgium adds Lithuania to list of red zones
    1,200 Brussels restaurants might not survive past autumn
    Belgium breaks own record for longest period without government
    Thousands of travellers have returned to Belgium from red zones
    Heatwave on the way, warning of high levels of ozone
    Ancienne Belgique axes over 200 external staff
    Coronavirus: Belgian resort town makes beach registrations mandatory
    Coronavirus: municipalities gain access to individual patients’ information
    Humans can transmit coronavirus to dogs and cats, study suggests
    More than 100 reports issued for face mask offences in Brussels
    Belgium will adapt its colour code system for travellers
    Father Damien was not an oppressor, Belgian action group says
    Belgian couple wanted in Spain for evading Covid-19 test
    Belgium in Brief: Heatwave
    Brussels set to collect over €2 million in fines from polluting car ban
    Coronavirus ‘circulating intensely on our territory again’, Crisis Centre says
    Over half of Brussels municipalities beyond new-case alarm threshold
    View more
    Share article:

    Employers must not pay salary of staff quarantined after trip abroad

    Tuesday, 04 August 2020

    Employers in Belgium are not bound to paying the salary of employees who must quarantine after their return from an orange or a red colour-coded travel zone.

    According to a labour lawyer’s analysis, an employer can rely on the national employment office, ONEM, to cover their quarantined employee’s salary.

    “The employee will be covered by the ONEM for 70% of their salary up to a maximum amount of €2,754.76,” Carl Vander Espt, a lawyer specialised in labor laws, told La Libre.

    Related News:

     

    Vander Espt said that, until 31 August, the reasons for the quarantine would be considered a cas de force majeure and therefore be covered by ONEM.

    In this case, employers are released from having to uphold a quarantined staff member’s salary as long as the quarantine is either recommended or imposed by the current travel regulations.

    On paper, a worker who travels to a red colour-coded destination, to which the foreign affairs ministry has banned all non-essential travel, would not have a right to ONEM’s temporary unemployment scheme.

    “But, in fact, unemployment for cas de force majeur is granted without verification until the end of August, Vander Espt said. “So even travellers who return from a non-essential high-risk trip would be covered during their quarantine period.”

    An employee who travels to an orange zone who becomes red while they are still staying there should also have no problem having their salary paid by ONEM.

    In case of a potentially high-risk return, Vander Espt said that the best course of action to follow, he added, would be for employers to favour teleworking.

    The Brussels Times