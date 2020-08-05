   
Ryanair risks flying ban in Italy for ignoring Covid-19 rules
Wednesday, 05 August, 2020
    Ryanair risks flying ban in Italy for ignoring Covid-19 rules

    Credit: Belga

    The Italian Civil Aviation Authority (Enac) threatened on Wednesday to suspend Ryanair’s permit to fly in Italy due to non-compliance with coronavirus (Covid-19) related safety rules.

    Enac had written to Ryanair and “at the same time informed the competent Irish authority of the repeated violations of the anti-Covid-19 health regulations currently in force and imposed by the Italian government to protect the health of passengers,” the authority said.

    “Not only is the obligation of distance between passengers not respected, but the conditions for derogating from this distance are also ignored,” the authority stated.

    If “a further failure to comply with the obligations laid down in the national rules is established,” Enac stressed, “it will be obliged to apply the provisions of the navigation code (Article 802 – prohibition of departure) and to impose the suspension of all air transport activities at national airports, requiring the carrier to re-route all passengers already in possession of tickets.”

    Italy was the first country in Europe to be affected by the epidemic, which caused more than 35,000 deaths in the country.

