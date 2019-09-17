Ryanair: a day of action of ‘international solidarity’ in Belgium on 27 September

If negotiations continue, the staff still intend to mark the occasion and organise a solidarity action on 27 September. Credit: © Belga

A “day of international solidarity” will take place on Friday 27 September among Ryanair staff based in Belgium, the Christian trade union CNE announced on Tuesday.

Strikes are planned in several European countries and Belgian workers of the low-cost airline could join the movement, but it is not known at this time how they will mark the occasion.

During the summer, Ryanair announced its intention to cut 900 jobs out of its 13,000 employees and close four bases in Europe. Since then, the company has faced several social movements in Europe. A strike has already taken place in the United Kingdom and other similar movements are planned for the end of September, as well as in Spain and Portugal.

On the other hand, tensions are not as high in Belgium, which is not affected by basic closures. In addition, agreements have been concluded with the company for both cabin crew and pilots. If negotiations continue, the staff still intend to mark the occasion and organise a solidarity action on 27 September.

However, it is not yet known whether the action of 27 September will take the form of a strike. It is now up to the workers to determine the mode of action, it is explained within the Christian trade union.

The Brussels Times