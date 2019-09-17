 
Ryanair: a day of action of ‘international solidarity’ in Belgium on 27 September
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 17 September, 2019
Latest News:
Dutch-speaking parents told spelling of newborn’s name ‘does...
Belgians want electric cars but find it too...
Hundreds protest Congolese president’s first official visit to...
Brexit: Gibraltar calls elections ahead of October 31...
Man (22) arrested concerning grenade explosion in Antwerp...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 17 September 2019
    Dutch-speaking parents told spelling of newborn’s name ‘does not exist’
    Belgians want electric cars but find it too expensive, barometer finds
    Hundreds protest Congolese president’s first official visit to Belgium
    Brexit: Gibraltar calls elections ahead of October 31 leave date
    Man (22) arrested concerning grenade explosion in Antwerp
    Ryanair: a day of action of ‘international solidarity’ in Belgium on 27 September
    Fewer solar power green certificates to be issued in Belgium
    Brexit: UK Supreme Court to begin hearing on suspension of parliament
    Thousands support Belgian family’s fundraiser for world’s most expensive medicine
    Johnson thought Brexit would lose 2016 referendum, says former British Prime Minister
    Antwerp: €25.5 million in fines for violations in low emissions zone
    Belgium in Brief: Aalst carnival faces UNESCO, Cuppa with a cop and Brexit imports
    Aalst mayor to defend city carnival against UNESCO’s anti-Semitism accusations
    Police violence complaint lodged after incident in Ixelles
    Ostend will also have a car free Sunday
    ‘UFO’ spotted above Ghent was exploding weather balloon
    Tax hike on residence permit applications for foreigners overturned
    Brexit: Belgian exports to the United Kingdom begin to fall
    Rail companies faced with heavy fines over deadly Buizingen train crash
    British Prime Minister pulls out of press conference in Luxembourg after being booed
    View more

    Ryanair: a day of action of ‘international solidarity’ in Belgium on 27 September

    Tuesday, 17 September 2019
    If negotiations continue, the staff still intend to mark the occasion and organise a solidarity action on 27 September. Credit: © Belga

    A “day of international solidarity” will take place on Friday 27 September among Ryanair staff based in Belgium, the Christian trade union CNE announced on Tuesday.

    Strikes are planned in several European countries and Belgian workers of the low-cost airline could join the movement, but it is not known at this time how they will mark the occasion.

    During the summer, Ryanair announced its intention to cut 900 jobs out of its 13,000 employees and close four bases in Europe. Since then, the company has faced several social movements in Europe. A strike has already taken place in the United Kingdom and other similar movements are planned for the end of September, as well as in Spain and Portugal.

    On the other hand, tensions are not as high in Belgium, which is not affected by basic closures. In addition, agreements have been concluded with the company for both cabin crew and pilots. If negotiations continue, the staff still intend to mark the occasion and organise a solidarity action on 27 September.

    Credit: © Belga.

    However, it is not yet known whether the action of 27 September will take the form of a strike. It is now up to the workers to determine the mode of action, it is explained within the Christian trade union.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job