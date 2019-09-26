 
Brussels Airlines scraps hundreds of flights amid Thomas Cook bankruptcy fallout
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 26 September, 2019
Latest News:
Brussels Airlines scraps hundreds of flights amid Thomas...
Man found dead in Chinese embassy in Brussels...
‘Temporary’ road diversion in Brussels ends after 4...
Newly launched ‘Mario Kart Tour’ unavailable in Belgium...
Belgium in Brief: Sex workers in Airbnbs, climate...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 26 September 2019
    Brussels Airlines scraps hundreds of flights amid Thomas Cook bankruptcy fallout
    Man found dead in Chinese embassy in Brussels
    ‘Temporary’ road diversion in Brussels ends after 4 years
    Newly launched ‘Mario Kart Tour’ unavailable in Belgium
    Belgium in Brief: Sex workers in Airbnbs, climate strike classes and hitchhiking
    Sex workers in Bruges are using Airbnb rentals for work
    Male emperor penguin born in Antwerp Zoo
    Pilots’ strike impacts 2019 profit projection, says BA Home Office
    Antwerp teacher on sick leave after asking students to campaign for climate in exchange for better grades
    Sword wielding man arrested in front of police station in Saint-Gilles
    Two arrests and one hospitalisation after fight in Schaerbeek
    Thomas Cook’s stranded vacationers to fly on Friday thanks to Travel Guarantee Fund
    Flanders poised to unveil new government as negotiations enter final stages
    Walloon and Brussels appeal against police decree
    Canadian man pleads guilty to murder of Belgian tourist
    Austrian parliament declares ‘climate emergency’ four days from elections
    Four rescued from vehicle stuck on tracks just before train collision
    Cars barred from Saint-Gilles street during school hours
    Thomas Cook Belgium to announce dismissal of over 50 employees
    Schaerbeek to send bailiffs to parents for unpaid school invoices
    View more

    Brussels Airlines scraps hundreds of flights amid Thomas Cook bankruptcy fallout

    Thursday, 26 September 2019
    Credit: Brussels Airlines

    Hundreds of Brussels Airlines flights will be cancelled as a direct result of the recent collapse of U.K. travel firm Thomas Cook, a major operating partner of the airline.

    The cancellation of the 105 flights set to be scrapped throughout the single month of October hits the airline as it prepares to wrap up the high season.

    A spokesperson for the airline said the decision was taken because the flights were booked by up to 80% Thomas Cook clients, who have seen the recent bankruptcy of the U.K. travel firm do away with their holiday packages.

    “The flights were almost completely booked with Thomas Cook clients who are no longer there,” Maaike Andries said in a phone conversation, adding that 3,500 Brussels Airlines passengers would also be impacted by the cancellations.

    Related News:

    The flights cancelled were all set to fly between the 10 and 31 October to destinations such as Tunisia, Egypt or several islands in the Mediterranean.

    While some of the fly routes of the cancelled flights will be scraped completely, others will simply see their frequency adjusted.

    The airline will try to find solutions for the Brussels Airlines passengers impacted, Andries said, adding that a majority of them would be transferred to a different flight if their booking concerns a destination that will continue operating.

    “Thomas Cook passengers should address the Travel Guarantee Fund or Thomas Cook,” Andries said, referring to a Belgian travel fund which, in the fallout of the U.K. company’s collapse, said it was ready to assist travellers.

    The airline will cease operating its routes to Tunisian destinations Enfidha or Djerba and to some Greek islands, while it will decrease flight frequency to the Canary islands, Andries said.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job