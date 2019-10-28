 
Ryanair starts direct Charleroi-Tel Aviv flights
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 28 October, 2019
Latest News:
Ryanair starts direct Charleroi-Tel Aviv flights...
Flemish TV show confronts politicians with 500 family...
Belgium advances €3,8 Billion F-35 fighter jet contract...
Antwerp University hit by cyberattack...
Belgium’s new government asked to change company car...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 28 October 2019
    Ryanair starts direct Charleroi-Tel Aviv flights
    Flemish TV show confronts politicians with 500 family members of cyclists killed in car accidents
    Belgium advances €3,8 Billion F-35 fighter jet contract
    Antwerp University hit by cyberattack
    Belgium’s new government asked to change company car system
    Brexit: EU agrees to 31 January 2020 extension
    Albanian interior ministry tracks down Brussels man’s stolen bike
    Powerplays, superheroes and changing rulesets: why Europe must learn to stand up for itself
    Kidnapping attempts continue in Brussels, another incident on Saturday
    Vlaams Belang headquarters in Brussels hit by vandalism again
    Ruling expected as lawyers eye early release of infamous paedophile Dutroux
    Extinction Rebellion to lodge complaint against city of Brussels for police clampdown
    Discovery of 39 bodies in refrigerated truck sparks concerns of Vietnamese families
    Belgium bans tobacco sales to minors under age 18
    Police confiscate driving licences during alcohol and drug checks in Brussels
    Sophie Wilmès becomes Belgium’s first female prime minister
    Local Belgian bank applies negative interest rates
    No more petrol cars on Brussels streets by 2035
    IS leader killed in US special operation
    The pact that triggered WWII
    View more

    Ryanair starts direct Charleroi-Tel Aviv flights

    Monday, 28 October 2019

    Ryanair inaugurated on Monday it’s new flight route, linking Charleroi and Tel Aviv in Israel.

    “With four weekly flights, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, the two cities will be connected by Boeing 737-800 planes, with a capacity of 189 seats,” the company said in a press statement.

    “This day also marks the launch of our most important winter program at Brussels Charleroi Airport with 67 lines in total, including a new line to Tel Aviv, extended over the summer period 2020, and a new winter line towards Beziers, which in total will bring 6.4 million customers to Charleroi airport this year,” Ryanair’s spokesperson to Belgium added.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job