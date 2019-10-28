Ryanair starts direct Charleroi-Tel Aviv flights...

Ryanair inaugurated on Monday it’s new flight route, linking Charleroi and Tel Aviv in Israel.

“With four weekly flights, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, the two cities will be connected by Boeing 737-800 planes, with a capacity of 189 seats,” the company said in a press statement.

“This day also marks the launch of our most important winter program at Brussels Charleroi Airport with 67 lines in total, including a new line to Tel Aviv, extended over the summer period 2020, and a new winter line towards Beziers, which in total will bring 6.4 million customers to Charleroi airport this year,” Ryanair’s spokesperson to Belgium added.

The Brussels Times