 
Ghent station rennovations will build Europe’s largest bike parking
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 24 January, 2020
Latest News:
Ghent station rennovations will build Europe’s largest bike...
Belgian city pays local activist €1.65 million to...
Night-time drinking banned from February in Brussels pedestrian...
Coffee price war sees certain Colruyt supplies dwindle...
Oldest mushroom in the world found in Belgium’s...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 24 January 2020
    Ghent station rennovations will build Europe’s largest bike parking
    Belgian city pays local activist €1.65 million to stop protesting
    Night-time drinking banned from February in Brussels pedestrian zone
    Coffee price war sees certain Colruyt supplies dwindle
    Oldest mushroom in the world found in Belgium’s Africa Museum
    Two dead after car-train collision on level crossing in Wallonia
    Brewing degree introduced in KU Leuven 2020 courses
    ‘Racism is a crime’: Belgian PM announces action plan to fight online hate speech
    Belgium loses confidence in self-driving vehicles
    Brussels theatre bets big on improvisation in English
    Lawyer’s double role could threaten entire euthanasia trial
    No family reunification without checks, says Minister for Asylum
    CO2 emissions in Brussels hardly decreased over last four years
    Over 100 young Belgian builders will compete at the Salon Batimoi
    Brussels Airport is not preparing for coronavirus (yet)
    Jazz and rap dominate new artists announced for Couleur Cafe 2020
    Speed limit on Brussels Ring Road to be reduced by 20 km/h in 2020
    Future of Europe: How to involve citizens in the debate
    Belgium’s renewable attempts fair to spark
    The state of Belgian tennis
    View more

    Ghent station rennovations will build Europe’s largest bike parking

    Friday, 24 January 2020
    The planned new Sint-Pieters station, showing the new roof with solar panels covering all the open platforms © Stad Gent

    The city of Ghent has unveiled its plans for the second stage of renovations to the Gent-Sint-Pieters railway station, including a roof over the platforms and the largest cycle parking in Europe.

    Gent-Sint-Pieters is the busiest railway station in Flanders, and outside of the three main stations in Brussels, the busiest in the country, with some 60,000 passengers passing through every day.

    One stage of renovation works has already taken place, but the second stage was stopped a year ago when the original plans turned out to be too expensive. When the rail authority SNCB balked at the cost of covering the platforms, it decided to go without, a decision that former mayor Daniel Termont could not accept. Without the city’s approval, the plans were shelved. Now, however, the new mayor Matthias De Clercq and new SNCB CEO Sophie Dutordoir have reached a compromise.

    Related News

    Those plans involved covering all of the platforms with a glass roof, but that pushed the cost far over budget. Now, however, another type of roof has been substituted, covering all platforms other than those – platforms 9 to 12 inclusive – which are already covered. The new roof will be covered with solar panels to help offset the cost.

    The station already has an enormous parking space for bicycles, but the new replacement will, says the city, be the largest in Europe, with space for 17,000 bicycles – 4,000 more than originally planned, and many more than the runner-up: the bike shelter completed last year in Utrecht in the Netherlands with 12,500 spaces. The Ghent shelter will involve double-level parking, with bikes parked above bikes.

    Renovations to the station have now been going on for a decade, and the new works should start in the summer of 2021. The NMBS said it is working towards a completion date of 2027.

    Mayor De Clercq said the new agreement was “an especially constructive cooperation.”
    “The plans for the renovations have been steered in a good direction,” he said. “we are getting more station for the same money. We had pressed on pause, taken the time to make the plans better, but now we are moving forward again. That’s proof that the Ghent approach works: if it’s no good, we give our opinion, but then we look together for solutions.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job